We all have distinct dietary tastes and thoughts about what we consider "strange" or plain "disgusting," just as people worldwide have diverse cultures and beliefs.

Culture and customs in other nations also influence what meals have been deemed a delicacy, and thus while chicken feet are famous in China, many Americans would pass on a plate of these crispy delicacies. However, with some foods and beverages, it's more than simply a matter of taste: countries all over the globe have their own lists of edible goods that can't be imported or consumed.

There has been a lot of discussion over the US government permitting Americans to ingest ingredients that are banned in other nations, many of which might be damaging to our health, as per HuffPost. On the other hand, there are a number of foods that other countries cheerfully consume yet are prohibited in the United States.

Per Eat This, both the FDA and the USDA enforce food rules and regulations to keep consumers safe. Several foods allowed in other nations are prohibited in the United States only because they are regarded as harmful to one's health.

Banned foods & beverages by state

However, there are additional reasons why foods are prohibited in the United States, including protecting endangered species and preventing animal cruelty. According to MSN, here are the foods and beverages that are prohibited in certain states:

Alabama

College students in Alabama will never be allowed to play "Edward Fortyhands," a drinking game in which players must tape a 40-ounce bottle of malt liquor to each hand and consume both before the tape can be removed. This is due to the fact that beer bottles carrying more than 25.4 ounces are illegal to sell.

Alaska

Although Alaska is recognized for its famous game meats, there aren't many opportunities to sample them when dining out. While certain animals, including elk, reindeer, buffalo, and wild boar, are offered in restaurants, others, such as fox, polar bear, bear, and walrus, are prohibited from being sold in any food outlet.

Arizona

Arizona has few limitations, although it does prohibit the selling of limitless alcohol at a given price for a specific length of time. For residents and tourists, this means no endless brunches.

Arkansas

Except in a few regions in Arkansas and certain other states, you can't buy alcohol from a store on Sundays. Restaurants, as well as certain microbreweries, are mostly unaffected and can offer alcoholic drinks.

California

California is a real stickler for allowing certain food items into the state. This is mostly due to the need to protect its $30 billion agricultural industry, which may be threatened by pests brought from other states. Among the banned products from certain states are apples, apricots, avocado, green beans, blueberries, huckleberries, cherries, chestnuts, chili peppers, and corn. Foods that are banned from all other states include butternut squash, citrus fruits, pecans, and walnuts.

Colorado

Ever since the prohibition-era alcohol laws became outdated, there's been a lot of debate in Colorado about how to amend them properly. Until recently, grocery stores in this state were prohibited from selling full-strength beer (or any beer with more than 3.2% alcohol content), and liquor stores were likewise not allowed to sell any food items.

Connecticut

The ability to order out-of-state wines was eliminated in Connecticut and 36 other states during the last year. Any and all internet purchases, catalog orders, and direct delivery from retailers fall under this category. Since a 2005 Supreme Court decision, interstate wine transportation has been weakly controlled.

Delaware

Raw milk for human consumption is illegal in Delaware and 19 other states. Those with weakened immune systems, such as youngsters, the elderly, and pregnant women, are particularly vulnerable, but it doesn't imply that a healthy Joe won't become sick if he drinks salmonella-infected milk.

Florida

Due to the city's landscaping and design laws, residents of Miami Shores, Florida, are prohibited from growing front-yard vegetable gardens in order to avoid a loss in property values and preserve overall attractiveness.

Georgia

It may come as a surprise, but Georgia is one of the few states in the United States that prohibits the manufacture, sale, or eating of dog meat. Only five other states currently have the same prohibitions, whereas dogs can be kept and sold for meat in the remainder of the country.

Hawaii

In 2010, Hawaii became the first state to outlaw the possession, sale, and distribution of shark fins, followed by 11 other states. This is a victory for shark lovers and environmentalists who oppose the cruel practice of shark finning, which entails removing the sharks' fins and then releasing them back into the sea to die.

Idaho

This isn't so much a prohibition as it is a limit on the number of establishments that can serve alcohol in Idaho.

Illinois

The last horse slaughterhouse in operation was in Dekalb, Illinois, and it burnt down "mysteriously" in 2007. When the state approved legislation prohibiting the killing of horses for human food, it remained closed.

Indiana

Watermelon eating is prohibited in public parks in Beech Grove, Indiana. This is said to be owing to their spiky rinds, which have a proclivity for puncturing waste bags. Despite the regulation, taking sliced watermelon in Tupperware for a picnic is unlikely to land you in trouble.

Iowa

The ice cream truck is one of life's greatest childhood delights that Indianola, Iowa children are missing out on. Yes, the ice cream guy, his frozen goodies, and that identifiable, later-discovered-to-be racist song are all illegal in this city, so you'll have to get your ice cream from an ice cream store or a stationary food truck instead.

Kansas

New Belgium Brewing Company, based in Colorado, just created a hemp beer that is now available on draft in virtually every state except Kansas. Despite the ingredient's non-psychoactive qualities, it was instantly rejected for distribution due to a trace of hemp in it.

Kentucky

You may have never heard of it, yet in 2015, the US sale of powdered alcohol has been permitted by the Alcohol Tobacco and Trade Bureau (TTB). Kentucky approved a law banning powdered alcohol in the next year, and many other states followed suit.

Louisiana

Here's a puzzler: Louisiana had to establish a law prohibiting the ceremonial consumption of blood, whether it came from animals or people. The restriction was enacted in 1989 as part of the state's "Ritualistic Acts" legislation.

Maine

Drinking games that promote alcohol use are illegal in Maine establishments, so sorry, party animals. That means no public beer pong or flip cup contests. You can't earn alcohol as a prize or reward for participating in any type of bar-sponsored activity.

Maryland

Restaurants in Maryland are urged to recycle oyster shells, but one method is prohibited: feeding them to hens.

Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Public Health Council banned sugary drinks, as well as sweet snacks and chips containing artificial sweeteners and trans fats, from schools in 2011. Food sold in à la carte lines, vending machines, businesses, events, and even fundraisers were all covered.

Michigan

The act of dining with dogs in public is what this rule is about, not the consumption of dogs. According to state law, customers cannot bring their dogs to bars or restaurants in Michigan unless they are service animals.

Minnesota

Minnesota has among the tightest alcohol restrictions in the country, with liquor shops being the only venues to buy beer, wine, and liquor (all of which have more than 3.2 percent alcohol content). Alcohol sales were forbidden on Sundays until 2016, and some communities aren't even permitted to have privately owned liquor stores. Instead, the city runs the liquor stores, with the proceeds going toward public programs.

Mississippi

Mississippi's governor approved legislation in 2013 essentially prohibiting towns and counties from requiring restaurants to disclose nutrition information about their meals or prohibiting eateries from selling super-sized soft drinks.

Missouri

Missouri became the first state to prohibit the word "meat" on any vegan or plant-based alternatives this year. The regulation prohibits food makers from claiming that their goods are "derived from harvest production cattle or poultry" if they aren't.

Nevada

Nevada is one of the few states where not only is public drunkenness allowed, but it also prohibits any government body, state or municipal, from establishing laws or ordinances making it a crime.

New Hampshire

Expect to be spoiled for choice when it comes to cocktail bars in New Hampshire. Since the repeal of Prohibition, there has been legislation prohibiting bars from selling liquor without also offering food. So, although some people visit merely to drink, Nebraska is mostly a restaurant state.

New Jersey

New Jersey became the final (and only) state to prohibit the selling of home-baked foods in 2017. State Senator Joseph Vitale cited "public health concerns" as a basis for preserving the rule, while opponents argue that selling baked goods for charity and giving them out for free are both allowed.

New York

In New York City, the activated charcoal trend has tragically come to an end. The New York Department of Health confirmed last summer, according to Eater, that the substance is banned from all foods and beverages and has been for years.

Ohio

In Ohio, you'll have a hard time finding flavored vodka. The Division of Liquor Control planned to suspend selling more than 700 liquor brands in early 2018, including popular flavored Skyy, Smirnoff, and Absolut variations.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma has a few odd foods and drinks rules, one of which is scheduled to change in the near future. Until this year, the state prohibited the sale of chilled beers with an alcohol concentration of more than 4%, even in liquor stores.

Oregon

There aren't many strange foods or drink prohibitions in Oregon, so here's one prohibited in Oregon and all 49 other states: haggis.

Pennsylvania

"Thou must not weep and eat" is a rule in Pennsylvania. It's one of just two states that don't allow food to be provided during funerals (New Jersey is the other).

Rhode Island

In June 2018, the state of Rhode Island passed legislation prohibiting the promotion and marketing of unhealthy foods and drinks on school grounds.

