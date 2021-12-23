As the European Union plans to teach Poland a lesson because it refuses interference in its national affairs, a Polexit is feared due to adamant laws in the bloc.

Warsaw is under threat from the bloc, which insisted that all members abide by its laws, with no exceptions. Prior to this, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stoically said they would fight with every weapon in its arsenal.

European Commission urges Poland to follow EU law

The Polish PM drew a redline that the body will not say in the member's constitutional sovereignty, reported the Express UK.

According to the European Commission, which takes legal means against Warsaw, it is imperious to dictate its constitution and sovereignty.

On social media, Deputy justice minister Sebastian Kaleta wrote that the European Commission is beginning to start proceedings to make the Constitutional Tribunal in Poland under EU law, cited Aljazeera.

Kaleta called the move to take away the tribunal voice an attack on the country's freedom.

The Commission declared the legal action last Wednesday because Brussels says EU law is primary and the Polish Constitutional Tribunal is under it. After a ruling in October in which Poland's participation in the European Union did not accord the bloc's judiciary supreme legal power, the country's Constitutional Tribunal caused outrage in Brussels.

Poland failed to fully adhere to an ECJ order imposed in July that mandated the freezing of the nation's disciplinary chamber and the consequences of the previous decision on removing judicial privilege that threatens a Polexit.

Commission could sue Poland over breaching bloc laws

Mr. Morawiecki, Polish Prime Minister, remarked that he disagrees with the Commission's stance; and that it had misrepresented the power given to it. He added that more bloc members are convinced that the body should not have total power over everyone.

European Commission indicated that it would commence an infraction investigation since the Constitutional Tribunal decisions deprived individuals seeking remedy in Polish tribunals. A right to adequate legal support is promised by EU legislation.

The body expressed serious concerns about the Constitutional Tribunal's impartiality and independence, stating that it no longer meets the criteria of a court established by law.

Poland will be given leeway of two months to respond to the order issued on Wednesday. If Warsaw gives an off reply to the EC's request, another letter will be sent to demand an answer to comply with EU Law, and another reprieve of 60 days will be given to the member.

After the second leeway is granted to Poland and nothing happens, the bloc will initiate a case in the European Court of Justice (ECJ), where Brussels will impose a fine.

An outlet reported that the bloc had given fines to the Poles. Two cases have been charged up to €1.5 million ($1.70 million) a day.

The move complicates a long-running legal dispute between the EU and Poland that started in 2015. Poland's ruling nationalist and eurosceptic PiS party took power at this time.

The EU wants to address an issue of transparency, especially where the money goes. But this is a big issue with Warsaw if they misuse the money. All these activities make people think that a Polexit might be in words due to the European Union interference from the former Communist state.

