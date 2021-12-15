Vladimir Putin threatened to place nuclear missiles on its borders after NATO and the US are still involving themselves in border tensions.

The Kremlin warned the west is playing a dangerous game that might lead to the use of nukes. It is capable of a 5,000-kilometer striking range of several EU capitals; issuing it to Brussels especially.

Back off NATO!

Deployment of intermediate-range nuclear (INF) missiles is a threat issued by Moscow last Monday. The exploding borders of Russia and Ukraine are not letting up, reported the Express UK.

Middle-range nuclear missiles were banned but in Washington in 2019 ended the START because of violations by Russians. But, Joe Biden's ill-advised foreign policy has brought nuclear Armageddon to a tipping point.

A treaty signed by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev restricted its use way back in 1987. De-escalated the nuclear arms race between the only two superpowers then.

Sergei Ryabkoc, Deputy Foreign minister said that the use of these arms is a possibility should NATO decide on using its own nukes, cited by Reuters.

One warning is that the move to militarize the eastern part of Europe is a red line that will be disastrous if nuclear or a conventional conflict happens. Mr. Ryabkoc said it was the west using a Ukraine invasion as an excuse for its provocations.

The official spoke to a government news agency and stated that crossing the red line will use banned weapons if the Western alliance does not dial down. If Vladimir Putin threatened to place nuclear missiles due to the NATO moves which are provocative.

It also said that Moscow has no confidence NATO will play by the rules, hence the warnings.

Point of no return

US President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin earlier and discussed his concerns. One of the Kremlin's demands is for him to reign in his allies in good faith.

This teleconference took two hours on December 7 to diffuse the tense border standoff of the two powers.

The US leader told Putin that they will not send troops but will use sanctions should Ukraine be rolled over its forces, noted the BBC.

Another leader is UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he warned the Russian leader on call last Monday that taking over Ukraine by force will be met seriously. The UK is one of America's allies relying on its arm forces to interfere.

To that effect, Downing Street's representative added the UK PM's commitment to Kiev is solid. Any military action will be a strategic error.

Moscow's answer again is that build-up is for defensive purposes; the west is pushing a narrative to give its response validity.

Military Chief of the Russian army Valery Gerasimov called the disinformation in western media how the capture of Ukraine is one of the Kremlin's goals. It's an all-out lie, he added.

Russia's United Nation envoy remarked that invading Ukraine is not planned and won't happen, but only if the NATO or US forces the hand of Vladimir Putin that it will happen.

Brussels agreed to place sanctions on organizations and official to keep them in check. One concern is the Wagner Group, the Kremlin's elite force, should be stopped from moving to Kiev via frozen assets and travel restrictions.

The move of Vladimir Putin threatened placing nuclear missiles on the EU border is warning the Kremlin.

