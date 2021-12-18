Poland issued a threat to strike back at Brussels and added that it disagrees with the EU over interference and pushes for independence from the body. Polish leadership added that it would not sit back while its laws are dictated, which is unacceptable.

Lately, the European Union has been beset by disagreements from energy to other matters that affect its unity.

Members of Parliament could alienate Poland

One issue is that Poland is at arms over what Brussels is doing, and concern over judicial independence has been raised recently, reported the Express UK.

A session of the European Parliament is scheduled this week on Wednesday, and it will have particular concerns regarding its member Poland. But, the Members of Parliament (MEPs) might alienate their members because it allegedly does not display European values. The Polish Constitutional Court decided that there are incompatibilities with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) that must be separate from its constitution, cited Livemint.

According to the Polish court that mentioned Article six of the ECHR, a guarantee to a fair trial had a different interpretation. The European Court of Human Rights could decide who could be the judge of a tribunal. This did not sit right and compromised the independence of the country.

Based on that law, the European court will for the poles to accept it regardless. In May, a Polish firm was denied a fair hearing. The reason is that the Tribunal judge was not under a lawful appointment that angered some in its execution.

Another concern that the MEPs touched on is how sexual and reproductive health and rights should be. One fear is that there will be no confidentiality of the pregnancies and miscarriages to be reported in one register with no exceptions.

Part of the EU's rules is that doctors are tied to reports, no ifs or buts. This all-encompassing register will be ready for next month too.

Poland issues ultimatum for dictatorial overreach

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, issued a warning last October that Poland will be meted penalties for non-compliance. She added that no European Union member could not defy the body's edicts, noted the Times.

Von der Leyen added that Brussels has the right to give fines and take away voting right as an EU member. But, the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, had a few words to express.

Last October, Morawiecki spoke to the Polskieradio outlet and remarked the bloc is getting dictatorial by forcing his country to comply.

Morawiecki stated that the European Commission could start World War 3 over this impasse. He added that there would be an answer with anything they had to use if they did.

He called the European Commission too unfair and far-reaching to end with Poland defending itself. There is no room for dictators in the union, and he stressed other options are there to choose from.

Piotr Muller, a spokesperson to the PM, explained what the reference meant. It was hyperbole to express his opinion when he spoke of the exchange.

Hungary and Poland are not happy about the overreach of the European Commission in its enforcement of EU laws.

Poland threatened to strike back at Brussels for such a dictatorial overreach that is unacceptable, and even the pope said the EU needs to get back to basics.

