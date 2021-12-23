President Joe Biden yelled at one reporter in a COVID-19 brief that went south after questions over the Build Back Better shifted him to old man mode when he became alleged testy and cranky.

The bill's failure has rankled the POTUS and made Manchin a pariah in the eyes of the progressives screaming to pass the bill.

Many of the president's allies have tried but could not make Sen. Joe Manchin budge, while Biden faces a winter amongst Democrats doubting him.

Biden walks away during press conferences

The White House often witnesses a Joe Biden walking away during press conferences and interviews, when getting roasted over the Build Back Better plan and other shenanigans he's caught up in, reported the Express UK.

Instead of minding the agenda over the worsening COVID breakout, they asked how the talks on the Build Back Better were coming, and the president took the time to lash out at his opponents.

One reporter said that increasing inflation would make it hard for the middle working class to pay for hospital bills and purchase medicines for sick kids.

The snub by West Virginia senator Joe Manchin hit the bill hard and did not support it, and the president made light of it. But, he was significantly perturbed over the stumbling block.

Despite the resistance to the inflation-increasing bill, he still believes it would work. Many arguments say that if the Virginia senator says no, there is a problem over a fundamental disconnect.

The reporter explains that inflation hit everyone, especially the middle class, who are hardest hit by inflation, but the Democrats don't get it. This COVID-19 brief by Joe Biden was confusing and a mishap.

Then the president rambled about the working class and inflation that would raise medical bills. Biden then talked about insulin and its costs, from 10 cents to $10, to explain the confusing diatribe. He continued saying the minimum wage came up over earning $640 a month. Then complaining about neck busting, cited the White House official page.

Mr. Biden says parents would be concerned if they could not buy the medication for their child. While rambling on the topic, he went into irate old man mode as he did not answer objectively. He says the child could go into a coma or die later, saying he'll never put the kid's life on the line.

The argument led to the parent's dignity, helplessness at their child's dilemma. The president stressed that it is no joke to t. It all boiled down to whether working-class families could afford to buy medicines.

His reaction stunned the press and said that the challenged bill would lessen prices for the middle class, noted CNN.

Mr. Biden ended his briefing by remarking there is no need for this press conference.

The Build Back Better agenda

The spending bill, a $2trillion infrastructure package, invests in transportation, education, medical, and investments. Joe Manchin said it was too much and very broad, which made the White House furious, even the non-performing Kamala Harris joined the bandwagon against the Virginia Senator.

Mr. Biden refused to acknowledge the valid argument of the Democrat moderates, but he is antagonistic instead, even risking the problem of green energy over oil. He has failed to assuage fears over the Build Back Better, and even his COVID-19 brief was not smooth at all.

