Dr. Anthony Fauci and NHI Chief Francis Collins reportedly worked to discount the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) as an alternative lockdown based on an email that reveal this move.

The declaration was a competing plan that was not acceptable to Fauci despite its arguments. Now it comes back to haunt him.

Succeeding lockdowns that followed in March 2020 led to the closure of states and the oppressive mandates limiting everything in the pandemic.

No to lockdowns

According to Phil Magness, posting the emails on social media last Saturday, he is connected to the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) as part of the senior faculty and research.

He revealed that Fauci and Francis Collins were bent on taking down the alternative to lockdowns, reported the Daily Mail.

Libertarian think tank AIER supported the declaration that eschewed lockdowns as unneeded and the herd immunity would keep the chaos of lockdowns away, still living normally.

In the email dated October 8, Collins said to Fauci that the Barrington Declaration is getting momentum as the three scientists' attention.

He added that the declaration should be dealt with repudiating its premises. He encouraged it before it became mainstream and more popular, cited the Bharat Times.

A Wired op-ed was sent disagrees with the idea of herd immunity to stop the pandemic. Collins sent the article to the Nation that discredits the GBD.

The Washington Post got an op-ed from Fauci that outlines how to increase herd immunity but shocks top scientists.

NIH Collins under the Trump administration said that his statements were accurate but the White House might not consider them, were supported by Dr. Fauci to curb the Great Barrington Declaration.

Read also: Coronavirus Facts Not Acceptable If It Fails to Match Anyone's Worldview, Dr. Fauci Says

Dr. Fauci answered that other things were occupying the administration and the statements were correct.

The details

Gregg Gonsalves, the op-ed writer had emailed Collins and thanked with the topic adding that legendary AIDS activist Larry Kramer would like it. The response to the email is a smiley face.

The GBD contributors University of Stanford, Jay Bhattacharya, with several colleagues from Oxford and Harvard University states that less susceptible individuals to coronavirus could go on normally.

It encourages people in low-risk groups to go to work, stay out in bars and cafes, watch sports and musical events.

Dr. Bhattacharya called for special attention to the older folks who are more likely to die than younger people.

Lacking in the GBD are the protocols of social distancing, masking, tracing, and long-term SARS-CoV-2 cases that increase exposure to lower risk individuals could develop herd immunity.

Mr. Bhattacharya posted on social media that he now knows how the government does a propaganda assault (Fauci and Collins) by the administration. It is better to have been discussing options to handle the problem better.

These emails were authored by Fauci and Collins who were Trump's advisers; which the White House based it is then planning to curb the coronavirus. Current US leaders are fighting the spread of the Omicron in the US.

Dr. Fauci and NIH Chief Collin's move to discredit the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) is now the subject of the emails adding the woes of those involved in blocking the GBD.

Related article: National Health Agency Says Fauci Experimented on Monkeys by Torturing, Scaring Them as a Smear Campaign to Discredit Him

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.