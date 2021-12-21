White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the press that the new coronavirus variant called Omicron would not cause lockdowns as before.

The discovery of the Omicron variant has raised the alarm, and the administration is known for implementing lockdowns at the drop of a pin.

Many conservatives worry over another possible lockdown as the DEMS have shutdown states they dominate, causing businesses to fail and more mask and vaccine mandates that are contested.

Biden's speech won't be about lockdown

Psaki has said in a press conference that a forthcoming speech by the president will not include the discussion of lockdowns. People fear the spread of the COVID-19 new strain will be followed despite White House assurances, reported the Epoch Times.

Biden will be warning those who have not been vaccinated against the virus, Psaki stated, adding no announcement of lockdowns to curb the spread of new variants. Several have died from exposure to the virus but not as many as expected.

The World Health Organization remarked that the Omicron is a variant of concern, and it can spread faster. According to officials in South Africa and New York City's chief health commissioner, there are fewer cases than expected.

Compared to the first wild-type SARS-CoV-2 pathogen that infected more in one go, but US officials seem to have overblown it, cited Pix 11. A lockdown is feared from the new coronavirus variant, but there are doubts with President Biden's Press Secretary statement.

Sources say that the White House has no validation to declare a lockdown because the Lower House is the only entity to declare a lockdown.

One way for Biden to call for such drastic measures is if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) move to recommend these stay-at-home orders. If that is the case, some municipalities can decide on the CDC recommendation.

The president will declare that the federal government will make more vaccines available and COVID-19 testing all over the country, Psaki said during the press conference.

Last week the White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients remarked the federal government does not want to cause problems by disruptions. Also, Mr. Biden will take about it further, noted the Daily Mail.

Zients stated that the unvaccinated people were in danger of being exposed to sickness and death and that families wouldn't be safe. Lastly, he said that the hospital might not have enough room. Many Biden officials resort to fear tactics that only reinforce some not to get vaccinated.

Various states to enforce own health protocols

Fear of the Omicron is causing businesses, schools, and institutions to consider closing for a while or push coronavirus protocols.

The New Year's Eve party planned by organizers in Los Angeles in the Grand Park says that there will be no live audiences. It will be streamed online like a year ago.

Rhode Island enforced a masking mandate last Monday for spaces indoors with a capacity of 250 or more. These structures would be retail stores and churches include.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says the Omicron has 'overwhelming' cases but is less than the spring 2020 peak.

The new coronavirus variant has cases but not as many as expected. However, Psaki said the president would implement no lockdown and more safety measures instead, but many are unsure.

