Meghan Markle might be asked to give a deposition as part of Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre's legal complaint against Prince Andrew.

The lawyer representing Giuffre in her legal case, David Boies told the Daily Beast that the Duchess of Sussex could be depended on to speak the truth, which is one of three reasons he believes she may be deposed.

Why Meghan Markle may testify in Prince Andrew sex abuse case?

Markle was also a concern, according to Boies, because she lives in the United States and is so subject to the jurisdiction of US courts. She was also being evaluated because she was "a close acquaintance of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to possibly have observed what he did," he added.

Giuffre, 38, claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times while she was just 17 years old in 2001. All of the claims leveled against Prince Andrew are categorically denied by him.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan is slated to hear arguments from the Duke's legal team to dismiss the claim on January 4. If the lawsuit survives this stage, it will go to full discovery, which means both parties will be required to give filmed depositions, Daily Mail reported.

Boies stated that his team could depose up to 12 third parties during this stage, but that owing to time constraints, they had to be selective in who they chose. The Duke's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was also considered, but would be more difficult to depose due to her residence in the United Kingdom. There were no preparations to remove the Queen, according to Boies, "out of respect and regard" and because of her age.

Per Republic World, Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein, said that she was brought to London by the convicted sex offender to Duke of York for additional abuse. Meghan Markle is set to testify in the Prince Andrew case.

On two different instances, the 38-year-old has claimed that Prince Andrew had intercourse with her without her consent. Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, are known to have links to the royal family, which has led to widespread condemnation of the royal family.

It's worth noting, though, that Epstein's social circle included former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Despite ties with both Epstein and Maxwell, Prince Andrew has unequivocally denied any wrongdoings.

In an interview with the BBC, the Duke of York stated categorically that he has never seen Giuffre and that he had an alibi for the day of the purported sexual intercourse in London. However, there are still concerns about Prince Andrew's assertions, as at least one photograph of the young prince with Giuffre, who was 17 at the time, has surfaced.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by a local company

Meanwhile, during a Christmas excursion to Vancouver Island, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were allegedly shunned by a local company. Due of coronavirus restrictions, the Sussexes were unable to visit the rest of the royals in the United Kingdom last year.

The royal couple spent Christmas in Canada last year. Their journey, however, did not go as planned. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had planned to dine at Deep Cove Chalet, a high-end seafood restaurant with stunning views of the water.

The couple's desire to eat at a local eatery was unfortunately denied. This was reportedly due to security concerns associated with hosting two of the world's most well-known persons. As a result, Bev and Pierre Koffel, the restaurant's proprietors, declined a request to host the royal coup, as per The Sun.

