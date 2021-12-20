Due to safety concerns, Queen Elizabeth II has advised Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to avoid flying helicopters with his wife Kate Middleton and their children. Her Majesty is said to be "terrified" that an unanticipated disaster may occur, jeopardizing the succession.

According to a source close to the 95-year-old monarch, she communicated her worries to the future king, stating she is scared that any tragedy may occur. Senior royals are barred from flying together, according to an unwritten norm.

Queen Elizabeth might cancel Christmas walkabout

When Prince William's family grew and began to spend their time between London and Norfolk, the procedure was relaxed, as per Republic World. Since his birth, Prince William, 39, the oldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana has been the second in line to the British throne.

Meanwhile, after leaving the royal service for a life in California, a change in the line of succession might place Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on the throne. The Queen spoke with Prince William numerous times after he flew his family 115 miles from Kensington Palace to their home in Norfolk, according to the article.

It comes after a detailed inquiry of two near-misses on a single royal helicopter flight was requested. Prince William is a skilled and qualified pilot who served in the Royal Air Force as a search and rescue pilot for five years.

Meanwhile, the Queen may call off the Christmas Day walkabout due to concerns that it may turn into an Omicron super spreader event. Thousands of royal fans usually assemble to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on December 25 to meet members of the Royal Family.

Per The Sun, some fans wait in line since the early hours of the morning to see the royal family. Meanwhile, The Queen's family Christmas party was canceled earlier this week due to COVID-19 worries.

Her Majesty expressed her "regret that the annual royal gathering would not go place as scheduled, but stated it was the proper thing to do." The Omicron variant has been spreading across the UK, putting "too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went forward," according to the plan.

Palace insists Queen Elizabeth is not lonely despite being confined

Although Queen Elizabeth II is mostly confined to Windsor Castle, palace officials claim she is not lonely. Prince Philip, the Queen's husband, died in April, just ahead of his 100th birthday. In recent months, a number of close friends have also died.

A source said in the latest issue of PEOPLE Royals, which came out on Friday, that the queen has an intimate "bubble" of people with whom she is close. During the summer, Queen Elizabeth began entertaining friends in Windsor for lunches and dinners, according to the publication. They also liked to stay up late watching television.

The queen's close circle is said to include Lady Susan Hussey, Lady Annabel Whitehead, Lady Elizabeth Leeming, Prince Charles' old nanny Mabel Anderson, and Susan Rhodes.

Queen Elizabeth is seldom seen alone, according to the source, and is frequently accompanied by personal assistant Angela Kelly and footman Paul Whybrew. Palace employees also work diligently to ensure that the queen's residence is "a cheerful place," Fox News reported.

In addition, because her son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex reside a short distance away, she gets regular visits from them. Prince Andrew, her youngest son, also lives close and is said to pay her regular visits.

