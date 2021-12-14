Kim Kardashian has decided to end her marriage to rapper Kanye West, stating that no amount of counseling will be able to save their relationship. Kardashian has filed procedures to move forward with her divorce wanting to be declared legally single while keeping custody of their children and property considerations out of the divorce proceedings.

Kim, the owner of the popular shapewear business 'Skims,' stated in her documents that she had been seeking for Dissolution of Marriage since February 2021, in an attempt to resolve the situation. The reality TV star's lawyer has contacted West and his lawyer several times in an attempt to expedite the lawsuit.

Kim Kardashian says her marriage is "irremediably broken down"

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian married in May 2014 and have four children: North, who is eight years old, as well as Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. On February 19, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage.

During the June 3 episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' the 40-year-old TV star discussed her breakup from West. "Kim has been battling secretly behind the camera regarding her relationship, and it's challenging because she is obviously diverting so much of her frustration, grief, and anger," her sister Khloé Kardashian confessed, Republic Wolrd reported.

In February, ABC News reported that the former couple, who had been living apart for some time, had requested joint custody and were dedicated to co-parenting after their divorce.

"There is no doubt that the marriage of the parties is no longer possible," an attorney representing Kardashian stated in a recent court document and marked a box indicating that the reality TV star wants to reinstate her former name, as per ABC News.

Since the separation, Kardashian has been connected to "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson, but she has not acknowledged the nature of their relationship.

Kanye West is not giving up without a fight

Kanye West has reportedly still not given up, only a day after it was revealed that Kim Kardashian West would not be convinced by counseling or reconciliation efforts. His public pleas for reconciliation, however, appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

Kanye has made several public requests for forgiveness from the mother of his four children in recent weeks, including at Drake's Free Larry Hoover event in Los Angeles last week.

However, a source close to Kim Kardashian told E! News that it didn't seem to make a difference. She attempts not to pay heed to his requests to restart the spark and she tries to ignore it when he does this, according to reports on Tuesday.

TMZ obtained docs the day before that revealed the millionaire beauty mogul realized their marriage was doomed despite his lavish shows of remorse and attempts to win her back. On Friday, Kim submitted procedures to be legally single and have her maiden name restored, and she is waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork designating her as a single woman.

During a Free Larry Hoover performance last Thursday, Kanye pleaded with Kim to "run right back to me" in the midst of their divorce. The most intriguing aspect of Kim's new petition is that she wants her maiden name restored, which means deleting West from her moniker despite her companies utilizing her marital initials, like KKW Beauty and KKW scent.

The legal action asks the judge to isolate the concerns of child custody, property, and financial consequences from the marital status itself. Because Kim Kardashian has hired celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser, the choice to isolate marital status from other matters is not unusual for a lawyer who has represented a number of celebrities.

