Kanye West appeared to convey his wish for reconciliation with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian at a benefit concert with fellow rapper Drake.

West and Drake performed in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the previously announced Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, which was live broadcast on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music Twitch Channel overnight.

It was Ye's first headline gig in five years, and it marked the end of a long-running dispute between him and Drake. It was established to raise "awareness of the need for prison and sentence reform," The Independent reported.

Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West's benefit concert

Ye has declared his wish to reunite with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star for the second time in recent weeks. In November, he stated at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving dinner honoring Kardashian and their four children.

The Kardashians, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lizzo were among the celebrities who gathered at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the $10 million show, which Kanye West put together after putting aside his differences with Drake to assist help Hoover, following his meeting with Donald Trump in the same capacity.

Kim Kardashian was seen at the event with her and Kanye's children North, eight, and Saint, six, as well as her sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga, her mother Kris Jenner, and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Per Daily Mail, Kardashian was accompanied by friends, family, and security as she walked her way into the event amid a slew of celebrities, wearing her current wardrobe staple of a head-to-toe black bodysuit.

After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February, but Kanye has made multiple public and increasingly odd attempts to reconcile with Kardashian. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were among the celebs that followed in her footsteps after witnessing the star-studded lineup's stunning performance.

Megan wore a long black leather coat with fur trim and wide-legged jeans as she walked out hand-in-hand with her lover in her usual rocker flair. Kanye West presented his case for Hoover's release on a track from his new Donda album, which included a voice clip of Hoover's son Larry Hoover Jr. thanking him for bringing awareness to his father's case.

In 2018, Kanye petitioned then-US President Donald Trump to pardon, but he refused his request. Kardashian is reported to be dating comedian, actor, and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. In late November, a Dutch guest who ran into them at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles noticed them eating breakfast together.'

Read Also: Nick Cannon Reveals Heartbreaking Death of 5-Month-Old Son Due to Brain Tumor After Photos Leak on Twitter

Miley Cyrus made fun of Davidson-Kardashian relationship

Meanwhile, during their appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show last night, Miley Cyrus made fun of Pete Davidson's relationship with Kim Kardashian. Miley used the chance to poke fun at the 28-year-old comedian's relationship with the SKIMS founder, 41, as the two were on the show to promote their forthcoming NYE special.

Miley made Pete blush with her performance of Yvonne Fair's It Should Have Been Me, in which she alluded to a date he and Kim had while he was visiting her in California last month.

Davidson was observed with what seemed to be a massive hickey on his neck as the pair chuckled as they drove away from the celebrity hotspot in his black Lamborghini SUV, according to photos taken at the time.

Pete Davidson asked his tattoo artist to come to 30 Rock to execute their inking, and she chose to have it done above her ankle, according to the Climb singer. Their identical tattoos, however, were not intended to last, as the SNL actor confessed he is in the process of lasering it off, as per The Sun.

Related Article: Kanye West Insists Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife Amid the Reality Star and Pete Davidson's Romance Rumors

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.