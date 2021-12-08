Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son died of brain cancer on Sunday. On Tuesday's episode of "The Nick Cannon Show," Cannon stated that his infant Zen had been unwell.

Cannon discovered that Zen's head was filled with fluid and that his kid had a malignant tumor. Zen, who underwent surgery and a shunt to drain fluid, began to feel unwell during Thanksgiving, according to Cannon, and his tumor began to grow fast.

Nick Cannon's youngest child dies

Cannon mentioned spending time at home and holding his son for the final time, rather than racing back to New York for his performance, as he usually does. Zen, Cannon's baby with model Alyssa Scott, was born in June. Scott has yet to make a public remark regarding Zen's passing although she did share a snapshot of the newborn smiling in his sleep on Monday on her Instagram stories, as per The Insider.

She also shared a video on her Instagram stories of her talking to the baby and encouraging him to "say good morning" and "I love you" to his father before they went on a stroll.

In May 2021, when she revealed her son's name would be Zen S. Cannon, Scott acknowledged that Cannon was the father of her son in her Instagram comments, according to The Sun. Scott also appears to be the father of a young daughter who is not Cannon's.

Cannon's eighth kid was Zen. With ex-wife Mariah Carey, he has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe; with Brittany Bell, he has a four-year-old son, Golden, and an 11-month-old daughter, Powerful; and with Abby De La Rosa, he has five-month-old twins Zion and Zillion.

According to Dr. Susan Chi, deputy head of pediatric neuro-oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children's Hospital, only around 1,200 to 1,500 children between the ages of infancy and four years old are diagnosed with brain tumors each year.

Although there are hundreds of different forms of brain tumors and treatments for them, the survival rate for babies drops as the kid becomes younger, she added. Because newborns' brains are still developing; radiation is typically not recommended for children under the age of five, NBC News reported.

Nick Cannon sends the internet into a frenzy

Zen underwent surgery to remove the fluid when doctors identified the malignant tumor. According to Cannon, his condition deteriorated around Thanksgiving. Cannon did not say what form of brain tumor his kid was suffering from.

Mason, a 5-year-old son of Danielle Leach, a representative for the charity National Brain Tumor Society in Newton, Massachusetts, died of a brain tumor in 2006. According to Leach, he had the tumor for 15 months.

Per Daily Mail, Nick Cannon recently caused a stir on the internet when he showed off a little too much on his new talk show while wearing extremely tight pants. Viewers went crazy when they noticed the large protuberance in the 41-year-old star's pants during an episode of his pop culture news series, 'What's Poppin.'

Twitter users said they were too fascinated by his apparent package to understand what he was saying as he spoke about the Golden Girls fan convention coming to Chicago in April 2022.

The father-of-seven sported a black three-piece black suit with a pink button-down and matching tie while speaking about what he finds attractive in a woman. After fathering four children with three women in less than a year, Nick Cannon intimated on the inaugural episode of 'The Nick Cannon Show' that he was aiming to stay celibate until 2022.

