Former US President Donald Trump met the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a summit as the US leader presented a cassette with the song 'Rocket Man' with a player included.

It was one of the most memorable highlights of the 2017 meeting that was the ice breaker needed to approach the leader of the hermit kingdom.

When the 45th president took office, his predecessor Barrack Obama said North Korea was unfinished business. But the current White House Occupant has been snubbed by the Supreme Leader, clearly having a preference for Trump.

Ex-President Trump gifts NoKor leader Kim Jong Un

The ex-President confirmed that it was true that he gave the Supreme Leader a copy of the song 'Rocket Man' by Elton John, as his remembrance to Kim Jong Un, reported the Daily Star.

According to the former president, who alleged that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had the cassette player with tape, the delegation was on the way to meet the dictator.

This summit was to negotiate a deal to lessen the nukes of the North Korean regime; that coincided with the music gift to him.

The former administration of Obama was concerned that the nuclear program of Pyongyang was troubling. Trump took it on himself to do something about it and even befriended the dictator as well.

In an event called the 'History Tour' in Florida last Saturday, he opened up about the curious meeting and how it went.

Former President Donald Trump said that at the event, the North Korean leader was asked if he had heard the song before and said "no," citing the Ladbible.

He added that Kim Jong Un should have a copy, but the player is not made in North Korea.

He told the other leader that it was a favorite because launching rockets is what the dictator does most of the time, noted the Vox.

Furthermore, Trump stated that he imagined the Pyongyang leader astride a rocket zooming over Japan during that time.

Trump nicknamed NoKor leader "Rocket Man"

The 45th leader of the US coined the origin of the moniker 'Rocket Man' in 2017, written in a tweet that referenced the Korean dictator.

Before Trump was booted out by Twitter and recently got locked out from social media, that tweet came earlier. He remarked that he spoke with the South Korean President Moon, he asked what the Rocket Man is doing-followed by long gas lines in NoKo is too bad.

Sputnik news mentioned that the name stuck to denote Kim Jong Un and diplomatic core members said the tweet was a bit rude.

The tour is the first mention by the ex-president handing a single of the Sir Elton John classic song, but some stories suggest it was a CD, not a tape cassette though.

This tour by the businessman then-US leader will be scheduled on the 18th and 19th of December to be held in the Houston Toyota Center and the American Airlines Centre in Dallas.

One outlet had spoken to a representative of the former president and learned that about $7 million was sold, while media opposed are saying the tickets are not sold.

Former President Donald Trump and the North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un hit it off, despite the negativity connected to it, compared to the almost zero charisma of Joe Biden.

