Donald Trump, during his time in office, has established a connection with the likes of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. He defended his relationship with the fearsome duo as a good thing, not a bad thing.

Donald Trump got along better than President Biden

In a recent interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Trump told the actual score on his relationship with Russian and North Korean leaders. He called the ties he built with them is "a good thing and not a bad thing.", reported Business Insider via MSN.

A week ago, the Biden administration went after Trump with a released document that points out Russia got Trump's campaign data during 2016. Even after getting clear of alleged Russian connections, Joe Biden and the Democrats, via their media connection, are casting doubt on Trump, associates, and Moscow.

This week, the Biden White House threatened sanctions against Russia after the opposition leader Alexei Navalny was allegedly poisoned last year.

Instead of talking about the rehashed stories about Russian interference, the former president instead dismissed what those opposed to him think of his closeness to Vladimir Putin's. He was one of the last world leaders to give acknowledgment of Biden's victory over Trump.

His conversation with Sean Hannity, one of his supporters on Fox News.

Donald Trump was quoted to say about his warm personal relationship with the Russian in this statement. "I got along great with President Putin. I liked him, he liked me. That's a good thing, not a bad thing."

Vladimir Putin Disappointed that Joe Biden Avoids Live Debate

But, for the detractors of the 45th president of the United States, this was interpreted to be a wrong thing. He should do what President Biden does, make pronouncements and call someone a "killer." Putin answered it takes one to know one and challenged Biden in a public debate which he declined.

Meanwhile, reports by human rights groups this April warn that a famine in North Korea is coming under Kim Jong Un's regime. During Trump's time, he had several summits with the North Korean leader.

In the Hannity interview, Trump was all praises for Kim Jong Un and mentioned they corresponded. It was a testament to Trump's ability to connect and reach a personal connection with the world leader commanding nuclear capability.

Trump said that President Obama said that North Korea is a big concern to watch out for. He said that Obama was afraid of nuclear hostilities, but nothing happened, no war. Now, North Korea is getting more belligerent as President Biden's seemingly wrong decisions on foreign policy are not helping to cool down Kim Jong Un.

On another point, Trump's approach in foreign policy is a far cry from Biden's awful missteps, causing problems unlike when ex-president Trump was in office.

Trump got quoted on this statement about Kim. "Kim Jong Un writes me letters. I like him, he likes me. There's nothing wrong with that."

In the era of Donald Trump, instead of having an adversarial attitude to NoKor and Russia, the ex-president strived to have a relationship to make it easier to deal with Putin and Kim Jong Un.

