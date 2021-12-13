Chris Christie recently revealed that many people tried to convince Donald Trump to concede after he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, but the ex-POTUS refused.

During his interview with George Stephanopoulos, Christie, a known critic of Trump, said that some people from the ex-president's team told him things he wanted to hear. Since Trump didn't want to concede to Biden, the so-called C-team players encouraged Trump to hold a riot.

Chris Christie suggests Donald Trump incited the Capitol riot

The host of "This Week" also asked Christie to comment on Mark Meadows' decision to submit a copy of a PowerPoint presentation where plans for the Jan. 5 Stop the Steal rally and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were written in detail.

Stephanopoulos said it seems like new information pertaining to the insurrection is released daily, and this could be why Trump still refuses to cooperate.

"I mean, the president made it very clear that he did not want to concede the election, that he would not concede the election. And you got a bunch of people around him by the time we got to the end, with very few exceptions, that were C-team players, at best, on their best day," Christie said via MSN.

Christie also said that the truth would eventually come out regardless of Trump's actions. He also insisted on the former president's instruction to hold a riot that prevailed in the end.

Chris Christie urged Donald Trump to be honest

This is not the first time that Christie criticized Trump. Last month, he urged Melania Trump's husband to tell the truth, but his comments did not sit well with the ex-president.

After that, Liz Harrington, Trump's spokesperson, said that Christie isn't the best person to listen to when it comes to the Capitol riot. After all, he had a less than 9 percent approval rating, so Trump thinks that Republicans won't believe him.

According to the North Jersey Shore. Trump and Christie used to be close. The latter used to defend his former boss from his critics. But the tables turned recently, and Christie started lambasting the ex-POTUS in his interviews.

Chris Christie doesn't regret voting, supporting the ex-POTUS

Last month, Christie sat down for an interview to promote his new book. The book contains information regarding Trump and his relationship with Christie.

But what surprised Christie's interviewer was that he said that he doesn't regret voting for Trump in 2020 even though he's aware of all the lies and conspiracy theories Trump propagated.

Dana Bash, who interviewed, Christie, revealed how the former Trump ally said he would never vote for Biden because of his stark differences with the former "Apprentice" star.

Bash also said that Christie denied being a Trump enabler even though he endorsed the latter during the 2016 election.

But in his book, Christie said that he still hoped that the presidency would change Trump. Unfortunately, it didn't change him even just a bit, according to CNN.

At one point, Christie also claimed that Trump was the one that gave him COVID-19 last year.

