New details regarding Donald Trump's possible involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have just emerged. According to reports, Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, provided an email with a PowerPoint presentation to those investigating the insurrection.

A copy of the PowerPoint presentation was published online by Hugo Lowell, a congressional reporter, and it details Trump's plans to assign his then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The headline for the presentation reads "Options for Jan. 6," and the second page of the report shows Trump's plans to declare a national security emergency.

Donald Trump wanted to delay Joe Biden's certification

According to the Huffington Post, this means that Trump had clear plans in place to ensure that the House could delay their certification that Joe Biden beat him during the election.

The publication also revealed that the PowerPoint presentation contained 38 pages, and it was among the documents that Meadows turned over to the House select committee.

Bennie Thompson, chair of the House select committee, confirmed that the email was sent to the people on the hill and said that it shows that there were plans for a direct or a collateral attack by the ex-POTUS's supporters.

Thompson also said that Meadows did not have any valid reason for refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Trump's former chief of staff initially vowed to help the House select committee, but he changed his plans when they didn't approve his request.

Meadows asked the committee through his attorney to grant him executive privilege while he worked from Trump.

Donald Trump continues to deny involvement in the Capitol riot

Trump has not admitted any wrongdoing during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He also refused to acknowledge that the incident can be described as an insurrection because he believes that the actual insurrection happened during the 2020 election.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump said that he doesn't have anything to hide even though his attorneys have been asking the House select committee to grant his executive privilege.

Trump also denied his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and stressed that if everyone had just listened to his speech during the "Stop the Steal" rally, they would know that he was very calm at the time.

Donald Trump urged his supporters to fight

However, transcripts and clips from the rally showed the ex-president slamming the fake news media and repeatedly saying that the election was rigged. He also told his supporters that they would never give up or concede.

"Our country has had enough. You'll never take back our country with weakness. And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," Trump said via Rolling Stone.

As of press writing, Trump still believes that he should've won over Biden in the 2020 election. And he has also been dropping several clues that he'll run for re-election, according to Business Insider.

