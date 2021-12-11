The former Chicago police superintendent, Eddie Johnson, has spoken out against Jussie Smollett, who claimed he was assaulted. He added it was all staged, and he had proof it was all a hoax.

He had misgivings that the alleged victim was not telling the truth, and there was more to it. Also, the ex-policeman had a sneaking suspicion that the victim had it staged; he cited clues that gave it away as a hoax.

Jussie Smollett lied about hate crime

Johnson said that he noticed something was out of place on that night when the alleged assault occurred. The victim's sandwich was not affected as claimed, The Blaze reported.

Last Friday, he had an interview in NewsNationNow's on 'Morning in America.' Related that Smollett went to a fast-food sandwich shop at around 2 am when the attack occurred. He claimed this was when the scuffle happened, and the attackers poured bleach on him.

As he was getting back to his apartment residence, the video showed that the sandwich was still intact. That detail was very unusual and unlikely it would be in his hands. It raised suspicion that something was wrong with how the attack had happened, making the victim's claim very suspicious.

Ex-Chicago police superintendent Johnson explained something was not right about the case, and he added that Jussie Smollett's story is not a legitimate hate crime.

Johnson thought that Smollett's tell-tale signs did not match such a case. Despite doubts, they believed Smollett's story, but things changed once they discovered the video revealing what happened.

Smollett wasted police's resources

How the alleged victim acted with the noose around him revealed that he was unconcerned at best. In the video, Johnson says that seeing a black person with a noose on his neck is odd and not ordinary if he would not immediately take it off.

All the nuances of the Smollett case, which is supposed to be race-related, did not add up. But the ex-policeman said the police department would gather the evidence before charging the alleged hate crime victim for fraud, cited CNBC.

It was not just the former police officer but also former Mayor Rahm Emanuel who were enraged at the fraud perpetrated by the claimed victim. They explained that it was not a legitimate case, and he wasted the police department's resources.

However, Smollett was determined to continue the charade if they would not have arrested him, and he showed no attempt at an apology.

Johnson remarked it was upsetting for him and the then Mayor Emanuel that the offense stained the city and wasted manpower. Nothing more than an overblown hoax that is avoidable as the victim was lying all the time.

Johnson was happy with the verdict against Smollett. He retired in 2019 when he was found sleeping in his SUV on October 17 due to medication, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot said he was drunk.

