The 5th generation Sukhoi Su-57 Felon is poised to improve with significant upgrade equipment by 2027, according to sources. The current variant flying is not optimized yet and could have better peak performance.

These changes will be a powerful engine and hypersonic missiles that will significantly improve its status as one of the most capable fighters. The engine installed on the Felon is currently the stop-gap until its new jet engines are coming soon.

5th generation Sukhoi Su-57 Felon upgrades

The deal between United Aircraft Corporation and the Russian Ministry of Defense will be 25 out of 76 planes as part of the contract. About 25 will have the new high output engine and the hypersonic weapons, reported Defense World.

In an interview from Russian defense sources privy to the defense deal, it was reported cited Military News.

Replacing the original engine will be the second stage engine thoroughly tested for service by 2024. But after the tests that the powerplant will have ready for service in 2026, and by 2027, it will be standard equipment for the Felon.

In the meantime, the hypersonic missile will be the only upgrade available, said sources close to the project. The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile will be mounted that has been tried on the hard point of a MiG-31. It has the top speed of Mach 7-10 which can bypass any missile defense used now. Though the missile is supposed to fit, the Sukhoi Su-57 Felon underbelly allows more stealth.

Su-57 Aircraft's second stage engine

By 2020's end, the first Su-57 entered the Russian Aerospace Forces. In 2024 there are plans to have 22 of them in service. A total of 76 stealth Felons would be delivered by 2028 for three air regiments.

The second stage engine will allow supersonic cruising speed that started tests in 2017. Compared to the AL41 engine (Su-35), and the improved power-to-weight ratio will carry more weapons.

This Second Stage engine for the Su-57 is a 5+ generation engine that delivers better performance over a 5th gen jet engine, which might be better than US variants, cited Air Force Technology.

According to Yevgeny Marchukov, general designer, director of OKB, the 5+ generation engine is the most advanced to date. It will undoubtedly have advantages like better trust output, consumption of fuel, and specific gravity. He added that the Felon engine might be the most notable technologically. The engine is made to be crazy powerful and lasts for 30-50 years of service!

For starters, this is a rare chance for anyone to speak about a top-secret engine and how it performs based on engineering. This stuff is usual hush-hush, but enough is broadcasted but not the actual numbers involved, though enough to tease its capabilities to the west.

A comparison might be the second stage 5+ engine has more power than Pratt and Whitney F-135 of the F-35, the only stealth fighter in widespread use now. By contrast, the Sukhoi Su-57 Felon has a lot going for it and soon may find itself locking horns with the F-35, but a better engine and hypersonic weapon give it an edge.

