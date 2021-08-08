The PAK-DA Stealth Bomber is one of Russia's new aircraft kept under wraps when the importance of a 5th generation plane is needed. This bomber is a new direction for Moscow as the introduction of the Checkmate recently has drawn attention, both being 5th generation.

Details about the plane draw attention to what this stealth bomber can do. But no one knows how good the tech it has compared to the B-21 Raider.

If the PAK-DA delivers on what it touts, then the U.S. will be in for some competition in producing steal capable aircraft that it only had until recently.

PAK-DA Design to be Realized by 2023

Some privy to the plane's progress remarked to TASS that the working prototype of the tactical bomber is being built. Adding the aircraft will be ready by 2023 at the soonest, with goodies included.

Plans for carrying hypersonic missiles are in the works, even drone wingmen as well. The U.S. uses the same concept, but they are closer to having an actual one, reported 19FortyFive.

A development of Tupolev, which is the one who built the tactical bomber, The PAK-DA will be the heir apparent when the older Tu-95MC and Tu-160 bombers are retired.

These long-range bombers are from the Cold War, which is merely upgraded, not new. It will have a new airframe based on a flying wing. Not a single conventional bomber has flown today.

One source said the finalization of the PAK-DA Stealth Bomber would be this year, and the maker is presumed to finish it in 2020. The prototype engine will be crucial to it and will be used for it.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is doing all the design and building of the first aircraft, with two more models in the works.

According to the RIA news outlet, some insiders had this to say about the PAK-DA, added it could avoid NATO radar defense with ease allegedly. Its shape is similar to the B-21 Raider that absorbs radar and has a less visible radar return. It has missiles to fire at longer distances which is farther than NATO radar equipment.

In 2021, more news about Russia's stealth bomber said that NPP Zvezda at the 2021 MAKS Airshow announced the ejection seats would be ready in twenty-four months. The firm is readying the center for the 2023 timeline of the prototype, as reported.

PAK-DA Features as Fifth Gen Stealth Bomber

The new bomber flies at subsonic speeds, like the B-21 or the Chinese H-20 (rumored) that emphasizes a stealthy profile and has more than enough weapons in its internal cargo bay.

It will enter enemy territories and fire its payload against crucial assets and infrastructures. Instead of a strike force of wild weasels, they go silent, strike, and then leave the area. How well the technology work or will it be successful is not known yet.

On paper, the PAK-DA Stealth Bomber is impressive as with all fifth generation plane that carries nukes or conventional warhead of 30 tons maximum and flies at a distance of 12,000 km. Since it isn't official yet, things may change accordingly.

Russian agencies said it would carry the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missile, which will be a deadly threat.

