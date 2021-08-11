Moscow still perseveres on creating the aircraft by getting a dozen of the Su-57 Stealth fighter code named Felon by NATO. This new fifth-generation combat aircraft is deemed to be a twin-engine, stealth, multi-role fighter.

Usually, it would take time to test a new aircraft even before considering an upgrade so soon, without entirely breaking it. This move by Russia might open up ideas on the capability of the new Felon.

But sources say that the Kremlin wants more from this multi-role aircraft, as TASS confirmed that an upgrade would indeed be done as part of the Megapolis Research and Development (R&D) project. In addition, the aircraft will be equipped with a second stage power unit. It is planned that mass production of the upgraded Su-5 will start from 2025.

Modifications of the Su-57 Stealth Fighter Felon to start by 2025

A source privy to plans stated the fighter would be different from the first model with significant changes and improved avionics too, reported 19fortyfive.

Other significant changes stated that this development by Megapolis would be a variant of a single-seat version of the aircraft, unlike the previous report having a two-seat modification currently being developed to control a bunch of heavy Okhotnik combat drones.

More leaked news says the Megapolis variant is for one pilot only, not a dual seater which is a model that could control Okhotnik combat drone swarms.

About a month ago, the Russian Sukhoi Design Bureau had announced the two-seat variant of the Su-57 alongside having four S-70 "Okhotnik" heavy strike drones.

Read Also: PAK-DA Stealth Bomber: Is Russia's Answer to the B-21 Raider Just as Capable

It is similar to the US Air Force concept of a slave drone for the warplane. But Russian designers are gunning for another seat on the Su-57 command type.

The production of the upgraded version of #Su57 fighter as part of the #Megapolis project is expected to begin in 2025. (Advanced avionics, second stage power unit) pic.twitter.com/f0R5oJ11Pr — IDU (@defencealerts) August 10, 2021

Drones are a new concept that will extend the command plane, like attacking both aerial and ground enemy units. It will share data with the aircraft via a wireless link.

These Oknotnik drones can fly at the speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour alongside its stealth technology, including a radar signature, while it has a flying wing/tail-less structure. The drone has other tools such as radar, electro-optical, and different types of devices for clairvoyance. It can go scout ahead and investigate, then send data to the pilots.

Russian plan has yet to be materialized

A better Russian Su-57 is a vast and innovative project; thus, it takes time to create and succeed in its creation. But the production rate is slow while the F-35 is selling more. Based on the delivery schedule, the Russian Aerospace Forces will only get 24 by 2024's end. By 2028, there should be 76 Felons flying by that time.

Descended from the famous Su-27 Flanker, this is a 5th generation aircraft which is only a recent addition to the F-35 and F-22. Still, the J-20 does not count since it might be a glorified 4.5 generation plane, cited Air Force Technology. It's the second recognize stealth-capable plan.

Like most 5th gen, it is supersonic capable, with an advanced CPU like a second pilot with sophisticated avionics as standard.

It has an internal weapons bay to keep the radar from seeing it. The inner bay is almost as big as the body. Inside the cavity is the ability to carry various missile types for many missions.

Some of these missiles are the K-77 missiles with AESA radar that allow the aircraft to engage highly agile targets at 100 miles. The Su-57 also stores a pair of K-74M2 short-range infrared-guided missiles in underwing fairings. Maybe the initial model cannot fight yet until the 2025 upgrade plans, which is why the Kremlin is pushing for it. Russia seems to be determined to improve the Su-57 further, but the question remains; when will the initial batch of these aircraft be ready for flight.

Related Article: Russia Unveils New Fighter Jet to the West With Alleged Similarities to the F-22

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.