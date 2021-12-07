A third woman accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of grooming her for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein testified at the socialite's trial that she provided the late financier sexual massages when she was 14.

Carolyn said another Epstein accuser, Virginia Roberts, introduced her to Maxwell, and she testified under her first name solely to protect her anonymity. Carolyn said she visited Epstein's Palm Beach house more than 100 times over the following four years, giving him massages two to three times a week on average, Sky News reported.

Third accuser takes stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

It would always entail some sexual touch, and she informed the jury. Epstein would touch her breasts and buttocks, the lady recounted. Carolyn said that Maxwell would occasionally phone her to make appointments with Epstein, for which she would be paid $300 to $400 every visit.

She claimed that the money was usually placed on top of the sink but that Maxwell would occasionally bring it to her. "I was young and $300 was a lot of money to me," she explained. She also said that Maxwell had touched her as she was prepared to massage Epstein and that she had informed her she was 14 years old at the time.

In Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, the jury was given images of Maxwell massaging Jeffrey Epstein's feet and of the two kissing. FBI analyst Kimberly Meder recognized images discovered by the FBI during a search on Epstein's Manhattan house in 2019, as per Daily Mail.

The court was shown 19 images of Epstein and Maxwell located on CDs retrieved from his Manhattan home while she testified. The photographs have been made public in the form of court drawings. Meder stated during cross-examination that she didn't know if the photographs had been tampered with.

Throughout Maxwell's trial, the nature of Maxwell and Epstein's connection has been called into doubt, with prosecutors describing them as "partners in crime," while others testified that they looked to be a couple or had a business relationship.

Hard drive details Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell's relationship

Another photo of the two, kissing, had been presented as proof. Maxwell was seen with her arms around Epstein as they kissed passionately. In Epstein's Palm Beach house, it was on a table.

The court heard from FBI computer expert Stephen Flatley earlier in the day Tuesday, who took the jury through hard drives confiscated during the 2019 FBI search. Maxwell produced one Microsoft Word document in October 2002 on a hard drive for a computer that was registered in his name. The document's purpose was unclear, but it looked like something Maxwell was writing for someone else.

Despite Ghislaine Maxwell's assertions that they were simply friends, a file obtained on Jeffrey Epstein's hard drive describes how personal he reportedly was with her. After reviewing a file containing a letter written under the pseudonym "GMax" on October 14, 2002, FBI analyst Stephen Flatley testified in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Epstein's Florida housekeeper Juan Alessi was "doing an absolutely awful job," according to the letter kept on May 25, 2001. Maxwell is presently on trial for allegedly colluding with Epstein to sexually assault youngsters. Epstein was discovered dead in his cell in 2019 while awaiting his trafficking trial.

Per Crime Online, his death was determined to be a suicide. Maxwell eluded capture for a year before being apprehended at a secluded property in New Hampshire and sent to New York to face charges. Maxwell's lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, not only painted Maxwell as a victim earlier this week, but she also described the four accusers who would testify as "in it for the money."

