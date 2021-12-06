On Monday, a second accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial testified about Maxwell's influence on her sexual activities with Jeffrey Epstein, including one incident in which she was instructed to carry Epstein's tea in a schoolgirl's outfit.

Maxwell instructed "Kate," a British lady testifying under a false name to protect her identity, to provide Epstein with sexual massages identical to those detailed in "Jane's" statement. When she met Epstein in the mid-1990s, the lady who testified Monday was of legal age in both the United Kingdom and the United States, unlike "Jane."

She met Maxwell in London through a friend when she was 17 and was told Epstein could help her develop a musical career. After agreeing to see him and giving him massages, she was flown to Florida to meet him, where the sexual encounters began when she was 18 years old, Newsweek reported.

Maxwell allegedly forced her into the massages by telling her it would be "fun" and Kate would like it, including one incident at Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, the estate where Maxwell left a schoolgirl's outfit for her to wear. Per The Sun, the sixth day of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial has arrived in court. The British socialite is accused of assisting Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, in the recruitment and abuse of young women.

Maxwell would often name-drop celebrities like Prince Andrew and Donald Trump in front of her purported victims, according to the court in Manhattan on Monday. In this situation, neither the Prince nor Trump have been charged with misconduct. A witness testified in New York that she first met Maxwell when she was 17 and that she was groomed by him for abuse by Epstein. Maxwell is presently facing multiple felony charges, including charges of human trafficking.

Jeffrey Epstein transferred $30.7M to Ghislaine Maxwell

Her lawyers believe that she is being made a "scapegoat" for Epstein's activities, and she has rejected all allegations. They portray the claimed victims as being in it for the money. In the Manhattan Federal Courtroom, the trial is expected to run around 6 weeks. Many facets of her relationship with Epstein and individuals who worked for either Epstein or Maxwell are expected to be addressed.

The jury heard today that Jeffrey Epstein transferred $30.7 million to Ghislaine Maxwell over an eight-year period. Prosecutors presented JP Morgan bank papers showing $30.7 million in transactions from Epstein or entities he controlled to Maxwell between 1999 and 2007.

On the sixth day of Maxwell's trial, JPMorgan Chase Executive Director Patrick McHugh testified, laying out the transactions between the late billionaire and his accused madam.

According to a bank statement dated August 1999, Epstein's Financial Trust Company sold $18.3 million in shares that were put into a Maxwell bank account the same day. The reason for the transfer remained a mystery, until in October 2000, Maxwell paid $4.9 million for a townhouse on Manhattan's Upper East Side, as per Daily Mail.

