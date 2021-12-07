James and Jennifer Crumbley were detained late Friday at a warehouse near Detroit. The person who provided information that assisted authorities in locating the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan, will be eligible for a prize of at least $10,000.

Late Friday, the US Marshals released wanted posters, promising $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of either of the Crumbleys. Both parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter on four counts.

Michigan high school shooting suspect's parents arrested

Last Tuesday's shooting resulted in the deaths of four students and the injuries of six more children and a teacher. Because the report resulted in the arrest of both parents, it's unclear whether the tipster is qualified for a prize of $10,000 or $20,000.

Per The Independent via MSN, the allegations against the parents come from their 15-year-old son's alleged acts and inactions. He has been charged with terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony as an adult.

After their black Kia Seltos was discovered in the parking lot by a tipster, police arrived at the warehouse near Detroit where the Crumbleys were hiding. The parents were detained after law enforcement surrounded the former car manufacturing facility. The parents' bond was set at $500,000, and they face a maximum term of 15 years in jail if convicted.

According to Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe, authorities obtained a search warrant at the house of the man who assisted Ethan Crumbley's parents before they were arrested. Andrzej Sikora, 65, and his attorney, Clarence Dass, voluntarily went to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Monday, McCabe said, where Sikora was interrogated for 90 minutes.

Because he doesn't follow the news, Andrzej Sikora, the artist, and owner of the studio where the Crumbleys were hiding, has alleged through his lawyer that he had no idea the parents were wanted by police.

Clarence Dass, the attorney for the couple, claimed his client was unaware that they had been at the art studio overnight on Friday. The Crumbleys came to the art studio on Friday morning, according to Dass, and had a "friendly relationship" with Sikora, who is 65 years old, as per WPSD Local 6.

Teacher is suspended over violent statements linked to the shooting

Meanwhile, a Michigan high school teacher has been suspended for allegedly making violent statements the day after another Michigan high school was targeted in a horrific shooting. According to CBS station News Channel 3, Hopkins High School Principal Ken Szczepanski did not elaborate on the remarks but claimed they alluded to physical violence and firearms.

The statements were "very disturbing," a parent told the news station, and highlighted how the instructor "would've done the crime differently." Furthermore, Szczepanski stated that the district "awoke to reports" that an employee planned to "shoot up" the school on Friday, but that school was not canceled since the problem was "controlled."

Szczepanski also informed News Channel 3 that teachers had received a document on how to discuss the mass shooting at Oxford High School, in which four students were killed and numerous more were injured. Michigan State Police are investigating the event at Hopkins, and the instructor will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

