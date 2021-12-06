India has fallen into chaos after security forces fired at a group of people protesting against the previous killing of 13 civilians the day before, fatally hitting one demonstrator in the Mon district of Nagaland state.

On Sunday, a new incident occurred after a large crowd of people marched in Mon town towards a security forces camp. Protesters started to damage and burn buildings, said one state government official.

'Mistakenly' Killed Civilians

Many residents in Nagaland expressed their anger over the killings of civilians allegedly done by security forces in what officials said was a "botched-up" operation. Nagaland is an area in India that has witnessed decades of armed rebellion against the country's rule. In recent years, there has been little noise in the region as armed groups negotiate with the Indian government.

Honing Konyak, the vice president of the Konyak Union, the apex body of the Konyak Tribe which rules over Mon district, said that the people of the region were very angry over the recent incidents. He said that security forces, instead of being guardians, have killed innocent civilians, Aljazeera reported.

India's Home Minister, Amit Shah, said that he was "anguished" to hear of the news of security forces killing civilians during the incident that occurred on Saturday night. In an interview, Nagaland's chief minister, Neiphiu Rio, said that they will be conducting a probe and will hold the guilty accountable for the killings in the incident, citing intelligence failure.

Read Also: Who is Bob Dole? Longtime Republican Senator Dies at 98

A federal defense ministry official based in New Delhi said that at least a dozen civilians and some members of the security forces sustained injuries during the attack. Nagaland locals have repeatedly accused security forces of wrongly targeting innocent civilians in their efforts to counter rebel groups.

The horrific incident occurred in and around Oting village in Mon district that bordered Myanmar and was at a time when a counterinsurgency operation was being conducted by members of the Assam Rifles. The group is a part of Indian security forces that are deployed in the state, said a senior police official based in Nagaland, NBC News reported.

Chaos in India

The 14 civilians killed by soldiers included eight residents who were ambushed by mistake by security forces. In a statement, the Indian Army said that soldiers were trying to respond to "credible intelligence" about the movement of insurgents who frequently crossed into Myanmar after attacking soldiers.

Quickly after the incident, news about the killings spread throughout social media, prompting residents in the region to commit violent acts. It was reported that an Indian soldier died during the chaos, resulting in security forces open firing at civilians, which caused the death of five more residents.

"The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the court of law," said the Indian Army in a statement addressing the horrific shooting incident on Saturday, the New York Times reported. Separatist insurgencies have occupied the northeastern region of India for decades, being led by local militant organizations.



Related Article: Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Alleged Gang Member in Fatal Stabbing of 30-Year-Old Columbia University Student

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.