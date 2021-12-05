Bob Dole, a Senate giant and former Republican presidential nominee who adopted a conservative brand and was one of Washington's most recognizable political individuals in the latter half of the 20th century died at 98 on Sunday.

The former lawmaker's family released a statement that revealed the death of Dole in the early morning in his sleep. The announcement said that the Republicans served the United States of America for 79 years.

Who is Bob Dole?

In February, Dole announced that he was undergoing treatment for advanced lung cancer, and United States President Joe Biden visited the Republican after revealing the latter's condition. On Sunday, the Democratic leader released a statement where he mourned the death of the GOP member.

"Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a buddy whom I could look to for trusted guidance or a funny line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend. But I am thankful for the times we shared, and for the friendship Jill and I and our family have built with Liddy and the entire Dole family," said Biden in his statement, CNN reported.

Dole overcame the Dust Bowl deprivation in Kansas and struggled in Italy to become the U.S. Senate majority leader and the last of the World War II generation to become the Republican party's presidential nominee. The GOP member spent a quarter-century in the Senate and was the longest-serving leader until Mitch McConnell broke the record in June 2018.

While many of the old soldiers of the World War II generation started to fade away, Dole became the personification of the resilience of his generation. The Republican devoted himself to raising money for Washington's World War II Memorial. He also spent weekends welcoming veterans who were visiting the area.

World War II Hero

In December 2018, Dole joined the line at the Capitol Rotunda, where the body of former President George H.W. Bush lay in state, which marked one of his last public appearances. The Republican saluted the previous president to have served in World War II using his left hand because his right was left useless during the war, the New York Times reported.

Many other American lawmakers have expressed their sympathies to Dole's family after learning of his death. Former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius said that the former Republican presidential nominee helped lead their effort to secure a crucial federal research facility when she was still governor.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney also commented on Dole's death, saying the Republican was a dedicated servant of the United States. Former President Barack Obama also commented on Dole's passing, praising the GOP member for leadership and commitment to the country.

"Michelle and I were saddened today to hear about the passing of Senator Bob Dole. Senator Dole and I differed on policy, and I didn't serve with him in the Senate. But I did get to know him over the years, and for that, I will always be grateful," said Obama, Fox News reported.

