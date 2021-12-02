Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp vows to take down Stacey Abrams during their rematch in the upcoming gubernatorial elections in the state.

According to reports, Abrams just announced her candidacy this week via video, where she detailed all her contributions to help Georgia residents.

Shortly after, Kemp released a statement saying that he won't back down in his fight against Abrams.

"Next November's election for governor is a battle for the soul of our state. I'm in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family," Kemp said via NBC News.

In her video, Abrams said that opportunities in Georgia should not be determined by zip code, background, or access to power.

Who is Stacey Abrams?

Abrams is known for her work on issues related to voting rights. And she also helped organize Black voters in the South to help Democrats win in the state. Abrams was also reportedly instrumental in Joe Biden's narrow win in Georgia last year.

In 2018, Abrams campaigned for governor, but she failed to secure the majority of votes. At the time, she also accused Republicans of engaging in voter suppression that mainly affects Black voters.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Abrams also has a lot of other credentials under her belt.

She gave a cryptic response to Trump's 2019 State of the Union address, and she was also considered Biden's potential running mate during the 2020 election.

Abrams also has a long list of influential advocacy groups. And her social media platform includes information about her book and movie projects. She also headlined a national tour that just wrapped up.

Suppose Abrams wins in next year's gubernatorial election. In that case, she will become the first Black governor of Georgia, as well as the first Black woman elected governor in the history of the United States.

Stacey Abrams could also match up with Sen. David Perdue

According to CNN, it's a possibility for Abrams not to go head to head with Kemp and instead face former Sen. David Perdue as the Republicans' top gubernatorial bet. After all, Kemp and Donald Trump previously had a feud after the former refused to support the latter's claims that last year's election was rigged.

The publication said that a match-up between Kemp and Perdue could split the GOP when they all need to work together to ensure a win in Georgia.

Since Biden managed to have a narrow win in the predominantly Republican state, Democrats are confident that Abrams could beat her Republican opponent.

Republican Governors Association slam Stacey Abrams

The Republican Governors Association vows to support Kemp's gubernatorial campaign next year. They also released a statement accusing Abrams of using Georgia to boost her plans to become the United States president eventually.

On the contrary, the organization praised Kemp for all his contributions to Georgia, including letting businesses stay open and grow their workforce, keeping kids in school, and more, according to WSAV.

