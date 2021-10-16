Republican Glenn Youngkin may have just found himself in a tough spot. After earning Donald Trump's endorsement in the upcoming gubernatorial election, Youngkin was forced to weigh in on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot because of the former president's supporters.

During a recent interview, Youngkin was asked to comment on the "Take Back Virginia Rally" that took place on Wednesday. Reports revealed that attendees pledged allegiance to a flag that organizers said was present at the Capitol riot earlier this year.

Youngkin said that he didn't have any knowledge of the rally. But he also said that no one should pledge allegiance to the flag present at the Capitol riot that killed several Americans.

"I wasn't involved, so I don't know. But if that was the case, then we shouldn't pledge allegiance to that flag. And by the way, I've been so clear there is no place for violence - none, none - in America today. We have our rights to assemble and protest protected ... but there is no room for violence," he said via CBS News.

In a follow-up statement, Youngkin said that it's weird and wrong to pledge allegiance to the controversial flag. He also called the riot sickening.

Donald Trump endorsed Glenn Youngkin for governor

Despite his stand on the Capitol riot, Youngkin continues to maintain his ties with Trump. During Wednesday's rally, the ex-POTUS called the GOP candidate a great gentleman before reiterating his stance regarding alleged election fraud.

Trump has also endorsed Younkin as his gubernatorial bet in the state of Virginia. Despite the former president's support, Youngkin has also been very vocal about his thoughts on the 2020 election.

He said that he didn't think there was election fraud at the time. And Youngkin added that he believes Joe Biden won fair and square.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe slams Glenn Youngkin

According to CNN, Wednesday's rally was designed to support the entire Republican ticket in Virginia, where Youngkin is leading. White House political adviser Steve Bannon hosted it.

Youngkin's biggest competition, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, targeted the Republican GOP by releasing his campaign ad. The clip features Trump telling Republicans that he hopes Youngkin wins because he'll do everything they want him to do as a governor.

McAuliffe has been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, current President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. As of late, the votes for governor in the state of Georgia could still go either way.

Will Glenn Youngkin be in this year's gubernatorial race?

Youngkin needs to win over moderate suburbanites and turn out the conservative base if he wants to become the first Republican to win statewide since 2009, according to NBC News.

Meanwhile, Bannon also spoke at Wednesday's rally. A day later, the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot said they would try to hold him in criminal contempt for not complying with a subpoena. Bannon reportedly failed to show up for a deposition this week.

