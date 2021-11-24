The discovery of a cavalry face mask in Central Turkey dated at 1800-year-old indicated that the Romans had extended their reach during that period.

A member of the Roman Cavalry wore such a face mask found in the north of Central Turkey, finding such an artifact in one of the excavations done in the region located in the Karabük Province.

Roman iron face mask discovered

This artifact used by a Roman soldier had been unearthed inside a protected structure in the City of Hadrianopolis in Paphlagonia, close to modern-day Eskipazar, according to the Daily Mail.

Karabük University archeologists working on the dig think that the Roman Empire was active in the region as early as the 3rd century AD.

According to the scientists, the city called Hadrianopolis, called Caesarea and Proseilemmene, is speculated to be lived in from the 1st century BC until the 8th century, based on their studies, cited the News 7 Trends.

From the site that was dug up in 2003, there are 14 structures with two baths, churches, theatre, tomb as found there. However, more was there, including several more structures, including a fort, where the mask was found.

One of the scientists, Ersin Çelikbaş, spoke to Gazette Global, saying that the fortified wall in the structure is military in origin. Finding the iron mask was not expected when they found it.

He added that the history of the inner regions regarding the West end of the Black Sea region is not fully known yet, stressing that their study will give insight into the area's history. The discovery of the cavalry face mask in Central Turkey is something related to it.

Since the Roman Empire is an important part of world history, the data from the study will add more to what is known.

Roman defensive military city

Based on the team's input, which concluded that Rome established a garrison this far and way out in the frontier, places like Hadrianopolis were important for the empire.

For the most part, the empire had wanted to have defensive options to the farthest ends. For instance, establishing military garrisons abroad is part of that. Roman planner took into account the Black Sea Region as where a threat may arise.

Çelikbaş added that Hadrianopolis could be one of the key defensive military cities that Romans intended to watch the frontier.

Examining the mask and its possible origin is from the imperial period, as assessed by the archeologists. They are stating the ancient artifact is from the 3rd century AD. Looking at the site where it was found, the scientist explained they found samples in different layers in the soil.

The digging at the site will continue indefinitely, said the organizers. While the archeologists said, all the small artifacts found will be examined further and taken to provinces. But, the larger pieces will be staying put where they are uncovered.

The discovery of cavalry face masks in Central Turkey shows the Roman Empire exercised interests that went as far as the frontiers. The establishment of martial structures is part of that too.

