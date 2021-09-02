A significant find was discovered when an older Greek-Roman quarter existed earlier in the ancient Egyptian Alexandria. It took researchers by surprise, not expecting the existence of the older town right underneath their feet.

For archeologists, this was important in the history of ancient Egypt, especially in the old suburb that was built over an earlier settlement.

Initially, the Pharaonic dynasties ruled unchallenged, but Greek-Roman dynasties became more prominent in the waning year, which could explain other than purely Egyptian influences.

Greek-Roman suburb unearthed in excavation works

Researchers found it in the Shattabi area where the dig was being done. The remnants of an ancient residential and commercial town took everyone by surprise on what was supposed to be only Alexandria. There was no mention in references about it, reported the Express UK.

There were about 700 artifacts that included plates in different shapes and sizes and tools used for several industries in that era.

According to early studies on the remnants of the excavated suburb of the city connecting the main road to several smaller streets. All were connected to a sewer network, remarked the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, cited the Daily Sabah. Examination of the ruins may show that the sewer network has been used to more extent than suspected.

Ibrahim Mustafa, an official of the Higher Archaeology Council, indicated that finding the buried Greek-Roman quarter is essential to the trade practice in ancient Egyptian Alexandria. Evidence of industries that produced fishing and a tool industry in those ancient times noted the Swift Headline.

It shows what enterprises were done outside the ancient Capital of Egypt during the years in the Greek and Roman periods. There was even an industry for tourism that provided places for people to visit, just like in modern times today. It took the excavator about nine months to slowly dig up the bottom part.

Alexandria was the 'Bride of the Mediterranean' in ancient Egypt

More discoveries were water wells carved directly in the rock, with a vast network of tunnel tanks. They were covered in pink slumber that store wells too. The find had 40 wells and tanks seen, a selection of pots, with statues and proof that this old suburb was a hub of activity then. One more official, Dr. Khaled Abu Al-Hamad, General Manager, Alexandria, mentioned more evidence of shops there made it more relevant.

Experts say the area was an ancient market for selling pots and making idols for buyers, even legendary warriors. Merchants in those times also sold another item with the hero, Alexander the Great, who ruled Greek Macedon and was part of the Agread dynasty. He was born in 356 B.C. and passed away in 323 B.C. Babylon. A basin or parts of it was with a compartment made for devotion of idols from Athens and Demitra.

Dr. Al-hamad mentioned the discovery included more items like mixes, coins, weights, and fishnet. Documentation of the site for posterity to record it later with photography and modern topography techniques. Ancient Egyptian Alexandria, known as the 'Bride of the Mediterranean' was established in 331 BC by Alexander as part of the conquest of the Achaemenid Empire.

