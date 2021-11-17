As the White House continues to dodge inquiries about when the 78-year-old commander-in-chief would receive a medical test, a new poll finds that half of all registered voters are concerned about President Joe Biden's health, and almost half are concerned about his mental ability.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult survey released on Wednesday, 50% of registered voters disagree with the statement "Joe Biden is in good health," while 40% agree and 10% are unsure or have no view.

Majority question Joe Biden's mental capacity

Similarly, 48% of people disagreed with the statement "Joe Biden is mentally healthy," while 46% agreed, and 6% said they didn't know or didn't care. From October 2020, there was a 29-point swing against the president on the health question and a 21-point swing against Biden on the mental fitness question.

Inevitably, responses to poll questions on Biden's health and mental fitness were divided along partisan lines, with 87 percent of Trump supporters disagreeing that his replacement is in excellent health and 71 percent of Biden supporters agreeing.

However, according to the poll, 54 percent of independent voters dispute that Biden is in good health, while only 31% agree. Independent voters disagree that Biden is capable by a margin of 47 percent to 42 percent when it comes to the president's mental fitness. Biden, who will be 79 on Saturday, is the oldest president in US history.

While his 2020 opponent Donald Trump and right-wing commentators have favored discussion of Biden's physical and mental health, surveys reveal that Americans are split on the issue. It also comes when Biden and key members of his administration are receiving decreasing approval ratings, as per the NY Post.

White House says Biden will get yearly physical test

Americans believed the then-77-year-old Democrat was not much worse off than his 74-year-old Republican opponent, who was accused of falsifying a medical examination in November.

During an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, Trump also boasted about a simple cognitive test that included elephants, a camera, a woman, a guy, and a television. Biden was reportedly accused of sleeping off or closing his eyes at a COP26 session in Glasgow, Scotland, and chastised for his lack of contact with the American audience.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, recently stated that Biden would get his yearly physical "soon," indicating that it will be before the end of the year, The Independent reported. President Donald Trump, who was 70 years old at the time of his victory, criticized Biden's stamina on the campaign trail last year, calling him "Sleepy Joe."

Biden hasn't helped matters with his proclivity for gaffes, which he's had on and off throughout his more than four decades in politics. Per Daily Mail, he referred to his vice president as "President Kamala Harris" during his first few months in office. White House aides recently had to explain statements he made about the situation in Taiwan.

Biden tripped three times while climbing the steps to board Air Force One in March, which his crew attributed to a windy day.

When Joe and Jill Biden are at their beach property in Rehoboth, Del., they ride bikes, and when he's at home in Wilmington, he plays golf at the neighbouring country club. However, when he repeatedly coughed during a series of public appearances, concerns about his health surfaced in September.

