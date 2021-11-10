At a virtual event on Tuesday, President Joe Biden flatly denounced House Republicans for threatening their colleagues who voted with Democrats on the bipartisan infrastructure measure.

During his decades in Washington, Biden was known for having friends on both sides of the aisle, and he claimed the hyper-partisan climate was unlike anything he'd seen before.

Biden slams Republicans who urge to punish 13 GOP lawmakers

The package, which was enacted in August by the Senate, includes $550 billion in new expenditure. Among other Democrat deliverables, it promises investment for roads, bridges, public transportation, broadband growth, and clean water.

Six Democrats joined 200 Republicans in voting against the bill. After months of inter-party impasse, it was ultimately passed by the House, with progressives withholding support until a vote on a broader $1.75 trillion social and climate spending proposal, which has no Republican support.

Democrats want to arrange a vote on the progressive bill next week, in addition to approving the bipartisan bill. Biden adopted a hands-on approach to securing his agenda, speaking to the Democratic caucus twice in the US Capitol.

The president accused House Republicans of assaulting their own colleagues on Tuesday night in order to help Biden and the Democrats win.

Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, Andrew Garbarino, John Katko, and Tom Reed of New York; Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith of New Jersey; Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia, Rep. Don Young of Alaska, and Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan are among the Republicans who voted for the bill.

According to Punchbowl News, a lot of the vitriol was aimed towards Katko. He informed several colleagues that he voted early after witnessing Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks discuss it on TV.

Democrats criticize Republicans' rage over infrastructure bill passage

These possible punishments vary in severity, but they all have the same goal: to keep Republicans from deviating from Trump's party line. While GOP leaders can't dismiss rank-and-file members of their committees, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the authority to do so. The political bloodlust sends an obvious message that Republican elected officials will face consequences if they put the interests of their voters ahead of Trump's loyalty.

Katko is also a ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, which would be one of the leadership changes the GOP would have to deal with if they went through with the plan. Greene's committee responsibilities were withdrawn from her earlier this year after a House vote over her usage of aggressive and racist speech on social media before assuming office.

Former President Donald Trump slammed the baker's dozen during his speech at a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on Monday. The New York Post reported that Rep. Malliotakis, who was one of the few in the crowd, was visibly rattled by Trump's remarks.

Some Democrats have criticized Republicans for their rage toward Republicans who voted for Biden's plan while remaining silent on a member of their caucus. Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar shared a cartoon video online depicting him killing Progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking Biden.

On Twitter, Gosar, one of Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress, posted an anime cartoon featuring a figure with his face photoshopped stabbing a character modified to be Ocasio-Cortez with a sword before flinging himself at Biden. It was taken down when it was found to be in violation of Twitter's content guidelines. Prior to Biden's statements, the White House issued a statement condemning his actions, Daily Mail reported.

