The Senate will most likely have to wait several weeks for President Joe Biden's $1 trillion-plus social spending package to be debated.

Senate To Prioritize National Defense Authorization Act

In a recently published article in MSN News, Senator Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) wanted to discuss the Build Back Better bill this week. He indicated the Senate is "likely" to take up the National Military Authorization Act (NDAA), a huge defense policy package, in a letter to the Senate Democratic caucus on Sunday.

Schumer wrote that due to the House delaying consideration of the BBBA until the week of November 15, the Senate is likely to take up the NDAA this week while they wait for the House to approve the BBBA. This could mean that Biden's Social Spending Bill might not be discussed anytime this week.

Though the defense measure passed out of committee during the summer, Democrats have been unsure when it will be debated on the Senate floor as they try to figure out when the bipartisan infrastructure package, which cleared the Senate in August, and the social and climate spending bill will be debated, according to a report published in The Hill.

What's in the Defense Bill?

The Senate's Defense bill discussion will include a vote on removing the 2002 Iraq War authorization, according to Schumer's letter. He's also considering including legislation targeting China's competitiveness that cleared the Senate earlier this year but has yet to cross the House.

The defense bill usually passes with a large bipartisan majority, but it attracts hundreds of possible amendments, and getting it on the floor and to a final vote might take up to two weeks before it will be approved, according to a report published in POLITICO.

Meanwhile, the Senate has yet to take up Biden's Build Back Better legislation, according to Schumer. The House had intended to approve the bill before Congress went on a one-week break, but House moderates said they needed more information from the Congressional Budget Office, thus the measure was postponed (CBO).

Timing of the Social Spending Bill

As the Senate's work on the social spending bill drags on through Thanksgiving, it collides with other pressing deadlines, such as the government's financing. The Senate will be in session until December 13, but Schumer advised members to keep their schedule flexible for the rest of the calendar year.

He also added that he is confident that they can get each important item of the Social Spending Bill this year. However, he also asserted that this needs long nights and weekends before Republicans and Democrats can reach an agreement.

Congress has until December 3 to finance the government and avoid a government shutdown over the holidays. As discussions in a broader agreement continue, Schumer conceded in his letter that legislators would need to adopt another temporary measure, known as a continuing resolution.

Democrats are also discussing how to go forward with voting rights legislation, including what, if any, changes to Senate rules would bring all 50 members of the caucus together. To end the legislative filibuster, Democrats would need the backing of every member of their caucus, as well as Vice President Harris in the chair, to break a tie.

