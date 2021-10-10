Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) questioned President Joe Biden why he hadn't just put Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a room and forced them to reach a compromise on the Democrats' economic plan during a private 90-minute Zoom session with liberal legislators on Monday.

According to two persons on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential conversation, Biden smiled back to Khanna and added, "Ro, that would be like asking for a homicide."

Biden runs out of time to win support on his spending agenda

The recent crises surrounding his economic plans have left him with only a few weeks to salvage his agenda, right his administration, and address problems that had been brewing for years.

Following recent defeats on Capitol Hill, Democrats are aiming to approve his infrastructure measure, as well as a wide safety net package, before the end of the month. The two bills feature big climate provisions that Biden wants to trumpet at a global climate meeting next month, and Democrats want something to show Virginia voters before the governorship election on November 2, The Washington Post reported.

Biden's grip on his allies is slipping, as a major Democrat separates himself from him before an election, and a top congressional Democrat claims that people are unaware of Biden's agenda.

In November, the criticism of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat running for governor, exposed a flaw in the 'Build Back Better' plan on Sunday. Rather than praising Democrats' achievements, McAuliffe expressed his displeasure with the Democrats he helped establish in Washington on Sunday.

When it comes to Biden, McAuliffe's tone has changed significantly. McAuliffe claimed he was "very authentic" when CNN showed him a video of him praising Biden in July and then labeling Biden "unpopular" in Virginia this week.

McAuliffe's move appears to reflect people who are becoming increasingly perplexed by the details of Biden's agenda, as per The Washington Times. Rep. Adam B. Schiff, a California Democrat, warned Sunday that Americans do not comprehend the legislation as Democrats debate how many billions of dollars to spend on their social spending plan.

Republicans, on the other hand, see Biden's agenda as having long-term consequences. Biden's policies created inflation, hindered the economy, encouraged assistance programs that discouraged labor, and heaped restrictions on struggling businesses, according to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Read Also: Joe Biden's Border Failures Prompt American Children To Die as Drug Cartels, Mike Pompeo Claims

Americans know less about Biden's Build Back Better agenda

According to a new poll, most Americans are unaware of the details of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda. The spending plan focuses on decreasing family spending expenditures, strengthening public education, and increasing Medicare coverage.

The CBS News/YouGov poll, which was conducted between October 6 and 8, revealed that 29 percent of 2,054 respondents don't know what the plan involves. About 33% indicated they had a broad notion with some particular, while another 28% said they had a general sense but no specifics. Only 10% said they were familiar with many of the details.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents were aware of the plan's cost, and 58 percent knew that high-income individuals would face higher taxes. Meanwhile, just 40% of respondents indicated they are aware of the plan's components, including decreased medication prescription costs and Medicare coverage for eye, dental, and hearing care.

Per Newsweek via MSN, people who had heard more about the plan's family leave and Medicare expansion provisions were also more inclined to support it than those who had only heard about the expenditure costs.

Related Article: Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell's Long-Time Friendship Tested Over Blocking of US Debt Limit Hike

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.