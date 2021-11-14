The White House is attempting to overhaul its message on inflation and other economic challenges that have dogged Biden's administration.

Democrats Complained About Inflation and Economic Crisis

In a recently published article in MSN News, following complaints from Democrats that the White House had been ignoring the inflation problem for months, the White House is starting to highlight adverse financial statistics more actively.

Consumer prices have risen 6.2 percent in the last year, undermining the White House's narrative of a stable economy that has resulted in significant job increases month after month. However, around 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and are seeking high-paying jobs.

Even with more encouraging news on job increases, he admitted that growing prices of necessities are "worrisome." He also spent several minutes attempting to explain the supply and demand concerns that have pushed up prices during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the administration's efforts to resolve supply chain challenges, according to a published report in The Hill.

Read Also: Democratic Lawmakers Push Biden To Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test Results for Domestic Flights

Biden's Poll Numbers Declined in the Recent Weeks

Biden's poll ratings have dropped in recent weeks, heightening the urgency of a White House reversal. According to Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, "what they are doing in terms of the message is plainly not working."

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris responded to a reporter's query on Friday by describing growing prices as a top issue for the government and emphasizing the need to recognize the hardship inflicted on families, according to a published report in City Kings Holdings.

On the other hand, the White House views the recently approved infrastructure bill as a tangible move Biden can use to demonstrate that his government addresses inflationary pressures by fixing supply chain bottlenecks. Still, it is unclear how long the policy will take to take effect.

Views from the Experts

Bill Galston, the head of the Brookings Institution's governance studies department and a former Clinton domestic policy assistant, claimed that the administration has created the idea that inflation is not an issue and that Biden must demonstrate "honest discourse" and "serious action."

Additionally, Republicans are attempting to make rising inflation a campaign issue ahead of the midterm elections, blaming Biden's policies for increasing prices of products and claiming that his proposed social spending package would exacerbate the problem.

Poll Shows Biden Ignores the Country's Most Important Problem

According to a CNN survey released earlier this week, 72 percent of Americans believe Biden "hasn't given enough attention to the nation's most pressing challenges." More than 51 percent of those asked thought the economy was the most significant problem facing the country, according to the study done before the Senate passed the infrastructure law.

However, following the passing of the infrastructure bill, Biden's support rating increased by seven points, according to a Democratic-leaning Navigator survey issued Friday, indicating that Biden may be beginning to turn things around. Biden has taken a hit from the economy. Still, Democratic strategist Christy Setzer said he is "now equipped with two very substantial pieces of economic data he can sell," referring to the infrastructure bill and vaccines for school-aged children.

Related Article: Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.