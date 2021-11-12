A Hong Kong District Court Judge just convicted the second individual accused of inciting secession during a recent pro-democracy protest in the country.

According to reports, 31-year-old Ma Chun-man was sentenced to almost six years in jail after he was found guilty of inciting secession due to the slogans and placards that he used at a rally.

He was also dubbed as Hong Kong's "Captain America" after videos showed him wielding the Marvel superhero's shield during the pro-democracy protests.

Ma Chun-man's lawyers are asking for a lower sentence

One of his defense lawyers pleaded with District Court Judge Stanley Chan to give Ma Chun-man a lower sentence by saying that he was not a danger to the community.

Defense lawyer Edwin Choy claimed that the slogans and placards were empty words with no grave impact on society. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Ma Chun-man didn't contest the judge's decision, and he also wrote a letter saying that he didn't have any regrets over what he did.

"I do not feel any regret. On my road to democracy and freedom, I can't afford to be a coward," Ma Chun-man wrote via CNN.

Amnesty International condemns the judge's decision

Following his sentencing, Amnesty International called the judge's decision outrageous. They also said that the restrictions on freedom of expression in Hong Kong were unacceptable.

Deputy Secretary-General Kyle Ward also questioned the definition of "inciting subversion" since Ma Chun-man was sentenced to almost six years in jail for simply displaying his slogans and chanting during the pro-democracy protest.

Ward urged Hong Kong to stop putting people to jail simply because they are expressing views that the officials disagree with, according to Daily Mail.

Pro-democracy protests took place between 2019 and 2020

According to the BBC, protesters flocked to the streets of Hong Kong between 2019 and 2020 after a law was proposed to make it easier for China to hand over residents to the mainland.

Following the protests, approximately 117 individuals were arrested, and 60 people were charged.

Earlier this year, the first trial for Tong Ying-kit took place, and he was later found guilty of inciting secession and terrorism. Ying-kit rode his motorcycle to attack a group of policemen, and he also held up slogans and placards urging China to liberate Hong Kong. Ying-kit was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Chinese President Xi Jinping signs national security law

In June 2020, Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong after Chinese President Xi Jinping signed it. The law will also allow Beijing to bring its police units into Hong Kong to punish crimes and threats to the mainland. Those who will be found guilty of secession, terrorism, subversion, and collusion can be sentenced to life in prison.

According to reports, the newly-passed laws are concerning for Hong Kong nationals because it contradicts the previous agreement they had with China, wherein they will be regarded as one country but with two systems.

Hong Kong and Beijing officials have been reassuring netizens that the laws won't affect the former's high degree of autonomy, according to NBC News. However, this hasn't made any difference to Hong Kong nationals.

