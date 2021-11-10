Chinese President Xi Jinping is willing to set differences and issues with the United States aside so that both countries can work together.

This week, a letter from Jinping addressed to the National Committee on US-China Relations was read by Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the US.

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture. Both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Cooperation is the only right choice. Following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation...," Jinping said via MSN.

Xi Jinping has been lobbying for mutual respect for months

Jinping's statements aren't necessarily surprising because he has always been open to working with the United States on the grounds of mutual respect. However, some Chinese officials are harsher when it comes to addressing their allies.

The Chinese president also acknowledged that there is a need for both countries to manage their differences because this is the only way for China and the United States to team up and deal with regional and international issues and global challenges.

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping's virtual meeting scheduled for next week

Jinping's statement came days before his scheduled virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden. Reports revealed that the leaders' discussion could take place as early as next week.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that the meeting is part of Biden's administration's efforts to manage the competition between the United States and China responsibly. And the goal is not to seek specific deliverables.

According to the South China Morning Post, Biden and Jinping won't discuss the possible reopening of the consulates in Chengdu and Houston after it was closed in July due to some issues.

As of press writing, it's unclear if Biden and Jinping will talk about their ongoing spat over Taiwan. The United States has been helping Taiwan through its military forces even though the two countries do not have an official relationship.

US-China's relations became tense due to Taiwan

Reports also revealed that the United States had provided Taiwan with all kinds of support since 1949, after the Chinese Civil War.

Last month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged US forces to stop providing military help to Taiwan. Weeks later, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed that US troops have been training their military on the island, according to CNN.

China and Taiwan's issues have been in existence for decades. After all, the latter believes that they are a sovereign state. However, China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province.

Even though Taiwan has its government, China is still opposed to the country's desire to separate itself from the country.

While at the 110th anniversary of the revolution that overthrew China's last imperial dynasty, Jinping peacefully urged unification. The Chinese president is also promoting the idea of having one country with two systems, which is similar to Hong Kong.

However, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council urged China to abandon its provocative ideology, according to the BBC.

