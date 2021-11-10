Rebel Wilson is reflecting on how far she's come since losing weight recently. During an interview with PEOPLE, the 41-year-old actress spoke candidly about her sentiments during her self-imposed "year of health" in 2020.

Despite this, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star claims she's "always been a pretty confident person," and it's not because of her weight loss. "But you do feel better in yourself," Wilson said.

Rebel Wilson's body image issues

Wilson's weight didn't hold her back, but it did give her issues in the workplace, and she recalls being turned down for a position because of her size. Wilson now attributes much of her success to her role as Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect film series, which "made [her] renowned globally and garnered millions of dollars," according to Wilson.

Her motivation to lose weight, she claims, was not for her profession but for her health. Wilson is now a brand ambassador for OLLY, a supplement and multivitamin firm she claims she used "long before" she started working for, and she wants to encourage others on their own health journeys.

Walking, according to Rebel Wilson, has helped her maintain her 77-pound weight loss. Nearly two years ago, the star declared 2020 her "year of health," and she has been vocal about her healthy lifestyle choices and prior body image issues.

Wilson said that she has not only maintained her weight reduction in 2021, but she has also shed a few pounds extra. She enjoys walking while listening to music or a podcast, and she enjoys being able to walk anywhere in the globe, she added.

Per The Insider, Wilson said her healthy behaviors have become "ingrained," and she was "worried" about maintaining her weight loss, but that discipline has kept her on track.

The Pitch Perfect star chooses a healthy lifestyle

Walking on a daily basis offers several health advantages, and while research suggests that exercise is less important than nutrition for weight loss, it is crucial for sustaining results, according to Insider's Gabby Landsverk.

Rebel Wilson recently completed a year of wellness and shed an astonishing 35kg (77lb). And the 41-year-old Pitch Perfect actress flaunted her slimmer shape on the beach in Fiji on Wednesday.

Rebel recently shared how she has maintained her weight loss after shedding 35kg since beginning her "year of health" in 2020. On Saturday, she told Today Health that she'd discovered a new love for walking.

The Australian actress emulated Baywatch in a plunging neon bikini that hugged her curves in all the right places while on vacation in the tropical paradise. During her walks, Rebel enjoys "putting in a podcast or listening to music," and she praises the physical exercise for being so easy to do anywhere in the globe.

Rebel also stressed the need for self-care, saying she gets massages and facials on a regular basis in addition to eating properly and exercising. She also aspires for eight hours of sleep every night and says that the prospect of beginning a kid motivates her to keep healthy, as per Daily Mail.

