In her legal lawsuit involving ex-husband Johnny Depp, Hollywood star Amber Heard has requested a subpoena; but this time, she has targeted the Los Angeles Police Department.

Heard's legal team asked the LAPD to produce the books, documents, records, electronically stored material, and physical items related to a 2016 domestic incident between her and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor, which was validated by a clerk in Fairfax County.

In January, Heard's attorneys sent a similar subpoena, but the one filed earlier this month asks for body camera video from cops who attended to the house Depp and Heard used to share. On Thursday, an LAPD public information officer said, "We don't comment on open or pending litigation," Big News Network reported.

Amber Heard subpoenas LAPD over 2016 incident

Heard has requested "all documents and communications" related to the police investigation, as well as any records that reflect any deletions, alterations, or viewing up to the present for footage submitted during that timeframe.

Johnny Depp had sued his ex-wife for defamation and she had countersued for $50 million. A trial date has been scheduled for 2022. After losing his defamation case against a British tabloid, the actor has previously stated that he feels Hollywood is boycotting him

The subpoena requests "the audit trails for any deletions, modifications, or viewing of the body camera footage uploaded to evidence.com by Officers Saenz and Hadden between October 1, 2015, and August 1, 2016," as well as any supporting documents.

Last year, both policemen testified in Depp's libel action against The Sun for their coverage of the separation, in which he was dubbed a "wife-beater."

Saenz testified in the 2020 trial that she did not notice any injuries on Heard despite her accusations that Depp had slapped her in the face with a mobile phone. During the breakup, photos of Heard's sporting injuries were made public.

Johnny Depp slams cancel culture amid Amber Heard battle

The actor, well known for his portrayal of Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' series, finally agreed to pay Heard $7 million, which he would donate to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Elaine Bredehoft, Heard's lawyer, said in January that the actress, who was born in Austin, Texas, "has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charity organizations and wants to continue to give and eventually complete her commitment."

Amber Heard had demanded in January that the LAPD produce "any records and conversations of any type with Mr. Depp, and/or any of Mr. Depp's agents, attorneys, or others acting on his behalf from May 21, 2016, until the present."

Per Daily Mail, Depp addressed his legal issues openly while in Spain, stating, "It doesn't matter if a judgment, per se, has taken some artistic license. When you see injustice, whether it's against you, someone you love, or someone you believe in, don't sit down. Because they need you."

The Kentucky-born actor was in Spain accepting the Donostia Award honors at the San Sebastian Film Festival after losing his part in Warner Bros. 'Fantastic Beasts.'

The court found 12 of the 14 domestic violence episodes to be true, which was enough to convict Depp. On Wednesday, the 58-year-old actor raged against cancel culture at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Fox News reported.

