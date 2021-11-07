According to the lawsuit, a man who was at the Houston music event where at least eight people were killed has filed a civil lawsuit against Travis Scott and Drake, accusing them of recklessly encouraging "a riot and violence." The complaint says that the venue and entertainment business Live Nation failed to provide proper security and medical services during the Astroworld Festival, and demands $1 million in damages.

According to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea, the crowd surge happened during Scott's performance on Friday night, when a throng began to "compress" toward the stage. "That prompted some fear, and ultimately led to several injuries," Pea said, CBS News reported. At least eight people were killed, including two teenagers, and many were injured.

Astroworld Festival tragedy prompts new lawsuit against Travis Scott

The lawsuit claims that Scott, who launched the festival in 2018, "incited mayhem and violence at earlier gatherings," and that the other defendants did nothing to stop him. It didn't give any examples of such behavior.

It further says that Drake, who emerged as a surprise performance, assisted in inciting the audience despite knowing about [Scott's] previous behavior and proceeded to perform on stage as the chaos escalated.

Kristian Paredes, 23, of Austin, Texas, filed the lawsuit, which was acquired by DailyMail.com on Sunday, alleging negligence on the part of the rappers, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation.

Paredes is now seeking more than $1 million in damages, including medical fees, for his bodily injuries, some of which he alleges are permanent. Scott, who expressed his sadness over the death and claimed he couldn't imagine something like this occurring, had been sentenced twice in the past for urging fans to approach the stage by jumping over security barricades.

According to Paredes, he was towards the front of the general admission area, separated only by a metal fence from the VIP section. As the countdown to Travis Scott's performance concluded and he reached the stage about 9 pm, he claims he felt an immediate surge.

Read Also: Nicole Young Serves Divorce Paper to Dr. Dre During Grandmother's Funeral Amid Bitter Court Battle

Travis Scott vows to help families of the 8 people who died during his concert

Fans urging the rapper to stop playing and chanting "stop the show" as concertgoers were knocked down and crushed by other spectators, according to a video circulating on Twitter.

Footage from previous concerts at Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2015 and at an outdoor event in Arkansas in 2017 raised concerns, with footage showing repeated cases of fans stampeding towards Travis Scott. The rapper was charged with misdemeanors in both occurrences.

A fan who was paralyzed after falling from a balcony at a Scott performance in 2017 has slammed the singer for endangering his audience's safety. Kyle Green, a 27-year-old who was injured during Scott's April 2017 concert at Terminal 5 in New York City, was "devastated and grieved" for the families of the eight people who died at Scott's Friday night event, according to his lawyer.

Following the deaths of at least eight people during his performance at the Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott has spoken out. Following the "mass casualty catastrophe" that left hundreds injured during a big crowd surge at the festival's first night in Houston, Texas, the rapper, 29, promised to strive to support the families of "the ones who were gone."

Per The Independent via MSN, Scott could be seen tearing at his hair as he strode about and repeatedly smacked a fist to his forehead in a new Instagram post following the event, in which he said he was "honestly just devastated."

Scott, who was born in Houston, said event organizers were working with Houston police, fire, and city officials to "get to the bottom" of the incident. Scott launched the Astroworld Festival four years ago on the site of a now-defunct amusement park named Six Flags Astroworld, which closed in 2005.

Related Article: Kanye West Insists Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife Amid the Reality Star and Pete Davidson's Romance Rumors



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.