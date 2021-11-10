Two children were discovered dead in a car, with their corpses bound in the back seat, in what authorities believe was a horrific murder perpetrated by their mother.

After investigators observed that the children were tied and confined, Yuhwei Chou, 36, of Skillman, New Jersey, was charged with murder for the deaths of Samantha Ross, seven, and 10-month-old Paul Ross, according to the Somerset County prosecutor's office.

Two children's cause of death remains unknown

A tow-truck driver travelling by on a remote road soon before 8 a.m. on Tuesday discovered the family's car beside a road. Robert Long, the tow truck driver's father, told CBS that his son contacted him in a panic after finding the mother and two dead children at Mountain View Road in Newark, some 50 miles east.

Chou was discovered in the car and her two children in the back, restrained in a booster seat and a baby seat. The reason of their death has yet to be determined. The condition of the mother was not disclosed. Long was taken aback when he learned the woman murdered her children.

According to Daily Mail, Somerset County prosecutor Michael Robertson said Chou has been charged with two counts of murder and is being detained in the Somerset County prison. The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office claimed in a statement that the investigation proved Yuhwei Chou was responsible for the deaths of her two children, Samantha and Paul.

On Tuesday morning, a truck driver observed and approached the automobile that was off-road in Hillsborough. After noticing the youngsters in the car, the driver reportedly phoned the cops. Paul Long, the man's father, was also summoned to speak with the news station.

According to the driver's father, he was anxious. He claimed he came across a lady in the ditch and asked her if she was okay, to which she replied, "I believe not." "And then he saw the infants, and he immediately phoned the cops," Long said CBS.

New Jersey authorities discover a child bound with duct tape

Per Crime Online, the children were discovered unconscious and proclaimed lifeless at the scene by responding cops. According to a source close to the inquiry, the children's corpses had no evident injuries, but one or both of them were bound with duct tape over their eyes and mouth.

Investigators believe the youngsters died of suffocation while an official cause of death is pending autopsy results. A neighbor, Austen Wang-Bailey, told CBS 2 that they had "occasionally" seen police cars at the house but had never known why.

