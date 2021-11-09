An Ohio guy was arrested after decapitating his mother and setting her body on fire. He then claimed to officers that he did it because the "Holy Spirit" directed him to and that she was "the devil."

Lionel Gore, 34, is now charged with the murder of his mother, Diane Gore. The man has been arrested more than 25 times, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, for domestic abuse, theft, and assault, among other offenses.

Suspect kills mom then flee

On Friday evening, police received a 911 call about a fire at Diane's home in New Matamoras, Ohio. According to the affidavit, when authorities arrived, Gore sprinted out of the burning house "covered in blood" and told Diane's sister to "get out of the way or I'll murder you next."

She further claimed that Gore fled the scene in a car and that the fire prevented her from entering the house to save Diane. Officers also questioned Diane's 6-year-old grandson, who was there at the time of the crime, as per Newsweek.

Gore was seen "sawing her neck with a knife" before switching it out for a larger one, according to the boy. He also informed police that he saw Gore set fire to the residence but was able to escape.

Following the extinguishment of the flames, officers discovered a corpse in the master bedroom. During this time, Gore was involved in a car pursuit with the Wetzel County Sheriff's Office. Gore collided with two deputy vehicles during the chase. He was then apprehended and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the affidavit, the fire personnel discovered a corpse in the main bedroom of the house, along with a severed head.

Per The Charlotte Observer via MSN, he was subsequently transferred to a local hospital and questioned by investigators. Gore was eventually apprehended and brought to the Wetzel County Jail on car chase charges. Back at the house, officials discovered Diane's head close to her torso, which matched the description given by her grandson.

