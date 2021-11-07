According to investigators, a Pennsylvania mom reportedly concealed her dead baby's body within the wall of her bedroom. Officers arrived at the Charleroi homes of Kylie Wilt, 25, and Alan Hollis, 27, on Thursday to help Child Youth Services in their search for the child.

When the authorities arrived, they investigated the house and discovered the corpse of an infant stuffed into a wall. The mother said she didn't have enough money to bury her son after he died of sudden infant death syndrome at their other residence in February, as per Newsweek via MSN.

Mom accused of hiding dead baby

The baby, who was estimated to be six months old at the time, was wrapped in blankets and kept in a crate at first. Wilt and Hollis' mother is accused of telling police that she hid the crate in one of her bedroom's walls when they moved into their new house.

Robin Stasicha, who lived next door to the couple until about a month ago, said she could often hear the infant cry. She used to live next door to Wilt and Hollis until they relocated about a month ago, according to her. She stated that she was aware that the couple had a child.

Wilt, 25, was accused of hiding a child's death and abusing a corpse, among other things. Alan Hollis, the baby's father, is charged with obstructing the administration of justice or other governmental operations.

Per Cleveland19, Wilt's sister said she was unaware the infant had gone missing. Hollis, she alleged, was violent to her sister and isolated her from their family. Three more children resided with the couple, according to the district attorney. Right now, it's unknown where the kids are.

