Russian President Vladimir Putin orders naval drills in the Black Sea as a show of force to shut up the west.

Another part of the naval drills is to remind Joe Biden that he'll need a lot of help when dealing with the Russian federation. He also wanted to remind the European Union and anyone else that Moscow was not a trifle to deal with.

One more sore point in Washington and Moscow relations is the interference of the United States in Ukraine that it objects to.

Russia conducts devastating navy drills as a warning to the US

US President Joe Biden got on the stage and chastised Putin, Xi Jinping, for not attending the climate summit, but the audience did not take most of his prancing on the world state seriously, reports the Express UK.

There were two US navy vessels in the recent drills, the command ship USS Mount Whitney and USS Porter. But the two ships were under watch by the Black Fleet all the while, noted the Tass news agency last Monday.

Earlier, the US 6th Fleet has verified that two US naval vessels are part of exercises in the Black Sea with NATO allies and partners.

According to the press release by the Black Sea Fleet's press office about the activity in the Black Sea, the naval group of the Yeisk and Kasimov practiced searching for and detecting small anti-submarine warfare ships, which is an element of a surface strike group.

Their mission is to hunt down an imaginary submarine with a unit of Ka-27M anti-submarine helicopter. President Putin orders naval drills in the Black Sea that include anti-sub warfare.

During the drills, the ship's crews will use their data and the ASW helicopter for hunting and looking for a hostile submarine, tracking and attacking it with proper ordnance like torpedoes and rocket-assisted depth charges, cites Exclusive Global News.

Several actions were done in the exercise with crews of the Russian ships practicing air defense, shooting at flying targets with surface-to-air missiles and artillery fire.

All the naval activities were done at a practice range in the Black Sea, based on a program of activities. An aggressor submarine played the target of the sub-hunting activities.

Kremlin's new method with tank support combat vehicles

Called the Terminator, a multi-mission well armored, with tracks and a first support fighting vehicle. Armed with heavy weapons and assisted fire control system, fast agile as well. It can attack light targets, tanks, and infantry fighting vehicles; also link up with air defense systems to take out low-flying helicopters and slow-moving aircraft.

According to Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, Central Military District Commander, they have tried new ways to use tank support combat vehicles for the 90th Tank Division.

Adding a total of nine vehicles will be made into a company by the year's end, on December 1. It will be decided by the defense minister, with instructions coming from the head of the General Staff.

In June of the following year, 2022, another evaluation will be underway to explore more tank support combat vehicles. Command expressed more plans to them.

Putin orders naval drills in the Black Sea, a crucial waterway that NATO is interested in, especially with Crimea, where ships can be placed. Also, the US and its allies seem to be interested in the threshold of Moscow and how far it would consider such impudence from the US.

