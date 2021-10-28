Russia fires at practice targets during drills in Crimean water as part of wargames after the HMS Defender allegedly provoked the Black Sea fleet. The UK and US have been protesting the annexation of Crimea, but the Kremlin keeps the status quo with the stern message to keep out.

Moscow warned the US and Britain not to involve themselves in Crimean affairs, as the two countries seemed intent on poking Black Fleet. The Kremlin has made it clear that Crimea is Russian territory and will take measures to defend it.

Russian fleet fires at practice targets in the Black Sea war games

Video showing the Russian navy frigate 'Admiral Grigorovich with coastal defense systems that shot at a target, presumably assets of other military forces, reported the Daily Mail.

The massive exercise involves 20 vessels and support ships that simulated defense of the coast, which is close to the black sea peninsula. It was annexed by Russia seven years back, but the US has affirmed support for Ukraine that wants to reclaim the territory.

Most of the firing drills were close to the naval port Sevastopol, missiles systems used are the Bal and Utes for the coastal defense.

The 'Admiral Grigorovich' fired a Shtil anti-aircraft missile that targeted a progress target missile that simulated an enemy attack, striking it at 25 miles, cited Nation LK.

Russian TASS reported that maritime targets were hit by Bal Missile systems, from far and closed distances to the coast, said naval sources.

Two weeks have passed since the wargames were initiated, and Russia fires at practice targets in the same area a British ship breached.

Britain crosses over Crimean waters prompting shots from Russian partrols

Britain leads NATO forces in deploying patrols with American and Dutch vessels near Crimean waters.

Last June, an incident occurred wherein Russian forces shot at the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender that came too close to Russian federation territory caused prompt action. It was an act of support for Ukraine which the Kremlin took as critical.

The vessel that fired at the destroyer is an FSB security service coast guard ship close to the HMS Defender, saying the vessel violated territory by crossing over. London dismissed the claim that Russian planes had bombed the destroyer to veer its course away from the Crimean coast. British PM Boris Johnson denied that it was a major diplomatic incident and said it supported Ukraine.

Not one to let it pass, Mikhail Popov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, stated the next British ship to enter the same territory will be sunk by Russian forces.

The Kremlin had lodged a strong protest at what happened with the UK warship and the coastguard vessel shooting at it, which followed summons explanation from the British ambassador.

According to an interview with Popov with the media, he stated that the UK's actions and how it reacted to the accusation are confusing. He was furious that the British PM and Dominic Raab, the foreign minister, said another intrusion in foreign territory.

Furthermore, the Russian official threatened that any violation by any nation or provocation should consider what the armed forces are capable of. Popov then said it would not be the officials in the ships but sailors. He accused London and its supporters of ignoring the safety of their servicemen and women.

