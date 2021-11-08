Fully vaccinated foreign visitors will be allowed to travel to the United States starting Nov. 8 as the US will finally reopen its borders.

Airlines Expect Increasing Numbers of Foreign Visitors

In a recently published article in BBC News, airlines are bracing for a surge of tourists when restrictions on people who have been completely vaccinated and have undergone testing and contact tracing are relaxed. This is expected to occur as the U.S. opens its air borders for foreign travelers.

Jerome Thomann, head of Paris-based travel agency Jetset Voyages, said that his team had seen an increasing number of bookings since the lifting of the travel ban was announced. He also said that "It feels good" because they are one of the industries heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, after suffering under the restrictions, businesses in areas near the border with Mexico are looking for a boost. United Airlines forecasts a 50 percent increase in foreign incoming passengers while Delta's CEO Ed Bastian has cautioned travelers to expect long lineups, according to a report published in MSN News.

Read Also: White House to Implement US Travel Restrictions from India, but Ban Unlikely to Stop COVID-19

What Foreign Travelers Should Expect

Foreign travelers will be required to provide proof of vaccination before traveling, a negative COVID-19 test result within three days of flight, and contact information under the new guidelines. There will be no need for quarantine.

During the travel restriction in the wake of the pandemic, most non-US individuals who had visited the UK and a number of other European nations, as well as China, India, South Africa, Iran, and Brazil, were denied entrance to the U.S. to stop the spread of the virus, according to a report published in Yahoo News.

Needless to say, two weeks after getting the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deems patients completely vaccinated.

Important Information About New Travel System

In a published article in The New York Times, the new transport system has its own set of needs. Unvaccinated immigrants would be prevented from entering the United States in large numbers, but a White House official suggested there would be certain exceptions, such as for small children.

Those who have never been prohibited from crossing land borders, such as commercial drivers and students, would be required to provide proof of vaccination beginning in January, authorities said, allowing them time to acclimatize to the new laws. Coronavirus tests will not be required for those crossing land borders.

Furthermore, Unvaccinated Americans returning from abroad must test negative for the coronavirus one day before coming home and provide confirmation that they purchased a test to take once they arrive in the US.

Related Article: US To Ease Travel Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated Passengers From Selected Countries



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.