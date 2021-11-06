Prince Harry may, reportedly, have been waiting for Prince Charles and Prince William to beg for his return following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization.

Since the monarch's doctors advised her to take things slow, Prince Charles and Prince William decided to step up on behalf of Her Majesty.

Prince Harry could return to the UK but on one condition

During a recent interview, royal commentator Richard Eden said that Prince Harry might be willing to return to his royal duties to help his grandmother but only if his dad and older brother would beg him to.

However, Eden believes that Prince Charles and Prince William will never ask Prince Harry to return to the royal fold. After all, several other senior working royals could help the monarch out.

"I think he would love it! If the Royal Family comes back begging, saying, 'please come back from Montecito, we need you back...' I don't think there will be any desperate call to California. [There are] plenty of other royals who could step in" if the Queen is unable to," Eden said via Geo.tv.

Prince Harry worried about Queen Elizabeth

Following the queen's hospitalization, reports revealed that Prince Harry became more adamant about returning home.

Reports claimed that while the Duke of Sussex hasn't booked a flight back home, he has been exerting all sorts of efforts for his grandmother.

For instance, Prince Harry has reportedly been sending the queen messages and care packages. He's also in touch with Her Majesty most of the time.

However, the Duke of Sussex feels that calling or texting his grandmother 24/7 is not enough, that is why he wants to see the queen in the flesh. So, he's reportedly considering flying to the UK without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

A source claimed that Prince Harry is worried that he won't have another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with his grandmother. So, even if he has unresolved issues with the other members of the British clan, he wants to return home because he misses the queen terribly, according to Marie Claire.

It's business as usual for Her Majesty

Two weeks ago, the queen shocked the world when a spokesperson for the palace announced that she was rushed to the hospital. Reports revealed that she stayed there overnight, but her health issue hasn't been disclosed to the public.

Shortly after her hospital stint, the queen returned to Windsor Castle to get some more rest. She also canceled her trip to Glasgow for the climate change summit.

But the queen's spokesperson reassured royal fans by saying that the queen is doing well. In fact, she was photographed driving her car on the Windsor estate just days after she was hospitalized, according to CNN.

The queen also traveled to Sandringham via a helicopter this past weekend. It is unclear how long the monarch will stay there, but she will reportedly celebrate Christmas with her family in Norfolk, according to Town and Country.

As of press writing, it's still unclear if Prince Harry will join the royal family's Christmas festivities next month.

