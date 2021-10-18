Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not said anything about their daughter Lilibet Diana's upcoming christening. However, multiple publications have shared their two cents on the matter for weeks.

A rep for Prince Harry and Markle recently confirmed that the couple's plans are still being finalized. The insider also said that everything else told about Lili's christening is nothing more than mere speculation.

Where will Lilibet Diana be christened?

However, the Daily Mail, who spoke with the couple's rep, insisted on knowing more about the 4-month-old girl's upcoming christening.

The publication insisted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't bring Lili to the United Kingdom for her christening. Instead, the couple will most likely opt for an episcopal ceremony in California.

Days earlier, a similar story was published by another publication that claimed Prince Harry and Meghan wouldn't have their daughter christened in the United Kingdom.

And since the United Kingdom is out of the question, the only option left for Prince Harry and Meghan is to have their daughter baptized in the United States, according to The Telegraph.

However, Yahoo! Life claimed that the official announcement regarding Lili's christening would most likely come from her parents. And until an announcement is made, everything else is just based on hearsays.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quit their royal duties last year

The discussions regarding the location of Lili's christening are heightened because Prince Harry and Markle currently reside in the United States.

Last year, the couple decided to leave the United Kingdom amid the ongoing tensions between them and the British tabloids.

Initially, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked Queen Elizabeth if they could continue performing their royal duties while outside the United Kingdom. However, the monarch said that this is not allowed.

As such, Prince Harry and Markle are no longer considered senior working royals. And their lack of contributions to the royal family is one of the reasons why Lili cannot be christened in the United Kingdom.

Upcoming memoir could help Prince Harry make a decision

Last week, royal expert Neil Sean claimed that Prince Harry's upcoming memoir about his life may have played a role when deciding where his daughter will be christened.

"What a lot of senior royals are concerned about, is the fact that if Prince Harry and Meghan were to return for a christening, would this make a new chapter in the forthcoming tell-all memoir. It would make perfect sense if you think about it, this would give them a story good or bad. How well they were treated, if they were treated well, and how the day goes," he said via Express.

However, Sean added that the royal family members don't want to be part of Prince Harry's book.

According to the royal expert, Prince Harry and Markle have opted not to return to the United Kingdom because there wouldn't be any story there for them.

But it's still important to note that until Prince Harry and Markle confirm their plans, everything else written or said about Lili's christening is just speculation.

