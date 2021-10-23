Prince Harry's memoir is reportedly complete, and it will be released sometime next year.

During a recent interview, royal author Andrew Morton shared his thoughts about Prince Harry's memoir and said Prince Charles should be worried. After all, the book may detail the father and son's strained relationship.

"If I was Prince Charles, I'd be looking for a pile of coats to hide under. I think we're going to see Charles once more in the firing line," Morton said via Yahoo! News.

Morton added that the Duke of Sussex is the type who gives straight answers when you ask him questions straight out. And Meghan Markle's husband previously said that he would provide a firsthand account of his life that's accurate and truthful in his memoir.

The royal author is convinced that the real and truthful things that Prince Harry will detail in his memoir will have to do with Prince Charles. Therefore, the royal author suggests the latter should look for a hard hat when the memoir comes out.

Prince Harry announced his memoir last summer

Prince Harry first announced his plans to write a memoir in July. At the time, another source confirmed that the royal family is concerned about what Prince Harry will write in his book, but it's already making them nervous.

However, it is important to note that no royal family member has directly commented on the memoir. As of press writing, everything that's been said about their alleged reactions just came from palace insiders and royal experts.

Read Also: Prince Harry's Memoir: Royal Family Fears Spark as Publishers Demand Untold Gossip; Duke Confirms $1.5 Million Charity Donation

Morton also talked about Princess Diana during the recent interview. He said that the late royal must be so proud of what her son is doing. After all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex managed to become independent humanitarians irrespective of what the palace might say, according to US Weekly.

Prince Harry called disrespectful over memoir's release date

Following Prince Harry's announcement that he would be writing a memoir, the dad of two was immediately criticized and called disrespectful.

True Royalty TV co-founder and editor-in-chief Nick Bullen claimed that Prince Harry's memoir would be released on Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.

"I think here in Britain, the announcement of this book has undoubtedly sent shockwaves around the place, both at the highest levels of society and just with the average amount on the streets. I think it was a couple of [interviews], the first was surely enough, surely the other interview was enough. Let's draw a line under it ... [and] let's try and start rebuilding from there," he said via Marie Claire.

Will the memoir overshadow the Queen's event?

Last month, royal expert Grant Harrold also claimed that Prince Harry's memoir could overshadow the queen's important milestone.

He said that Prince Harry must have known about his grandmother's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebration. So, it's strange that he still decided to release his memoir around the same time, according to The News.

Harrold added that he hopes the Duke of Sussex's memoir will be nice. Otherwise, it will most likely overshadow the queen's event because different publications will most likely report on Prince Harry's memoir.

Related Article: Prince Harry Announces Early Memoir Launch; Book May Unveil 'Explosive Details' Against Prince William

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.