Despite the hardships from recent months, there are still a lot of things to be grateful for. On Nov. 25, families in America and Canada will gather at their tables to enjoy a lavish feast.

However, the celebrations won't end at home. After all, there's a slew of activities, festivals, concerts, and other events that everyone can participate in this month.

New York City hosts Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

New York residents will be thrilled to know that Macy will host its annual Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25. Last year, the store was forced to hold an audience-free gathering due to COVID-19.

But this year, the parade will welcome back the crowds. And those that prefer to watch the parade on television will be treated to a spectacular event.

"It's back, and we're excited to bring it back to the streets of New York City in its full form, in the way that audiences have grown to know and love us. It's going to be a celebration of spectacle, a celebration of performance, a celebration of culture, a celebration of love. It's going to be a really exciting day, and we're really just elated to have the opportunity to bring it back in its true form," Will Coss, the executive producer of the parade, said via USA Today.

Some of the performers that will grace the parade include Jimmie Allen, Darren Criss, Kristin Chenoweth, Sara Bareilles, Kelly Rowland, and more.

Broadway will also be showcased with performances from a wide range of musicals like "Wicked," "Moulin Rouge," "Annie Live!" and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Those that wish to attend the parade need to show their vaccination cards. And guests below 12 years old are not allowed. Masks should also be worn at all times, and social distancing measures are also required.

Fun activities to enjoy in Alabama during Thanksgiving

Just like New York, Alabama also goes big on Thanksgiving. The state has a wide range of events that residents can enjoy during the holiday season.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run will take place. Those that wish to participate can get register here.

On the same day, the 2021 Gobble 'Til You Wobble run will also take place. A $20 fee is required for those that wish to participate. Residents can also participate from their homes for a lower price. Tickets are available here.

Massachusetts' Thanksgiving celebration will commence earlier

Unlike other states, Massachusetts will hold its Hometown Thanksgiving Parade and Celebration from Nov. 19 to 21.

See Plymouth offers a range of activities during the three-day holiday, starting with a full moon tower tour followed by a wine tasting activity. The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra is also set to perform on Nov. 19.

According to USA Thanksgiving, the parade will take place on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. and end at noon.

Enjoyable activities in Atlanta

Those that wish to stay home during Thanksgiving won't run out of things to do if you're in Atlanta. Playing board games, watching Charlie Brown's Thanksgiving special, or going on an indoor scavenger hunt are everyday activities that Atlanta residents enjoy, according to Atlanta Traveler.

