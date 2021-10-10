Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may no longer be the recipients of Clarence House once Prince Charles ascends the throne.

The million-dollar property in the United Kingdom boasts of rich family history. After all, Clarence House previously belonged to the Queen Mother.

Queen Elizabeth also lived there before her coronation, which means that Prince Charles and his siblings also stayed at Clarence House for several years.

The next generation of royals also has an attachment to the property. After all, Prince William lived at Clarence House between 2003 and 2011. And before he and Kate Middleton tied the knot and relocated to Anmer Hall, they also stayed there for a short period.

In 2011, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge conducted their engagement interview at Clarence House.

Prior to this, Prince Harry also lived at Clarence House, which means that his time there overlapped with his brother and sister-in-law.

Princes George, Louis, Princess Charlotte could inherit Clarence House

Ahead of his and Markle's decision to quit The Firm, reports claimed that he would inherit Clarence House. But a source recently told Express that this might no longer be the case.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to relocate to the United States had some dire consequences. One of which is that they could no longer inherit Clarence House.

It is unclear if Prince Harry and Markle cannot inherit other royal houses in the future since the queen is still alive and nothing has been decided yet.

The source also claimed that if Prince Harry and Markle don't inherit Clarence House, Prince Charles will most likely give the property to his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Princes Charles, Harry's relationship remains strained

In recent years, Prince Charles and Prince Harry's relationship reportedly changed.

Before Prince Harry dated Markle, he had a close relationship with the heir to the throne. Royal author Robert Jobson said that Prince Charles was much closer to Prince Harry than Prince William, according to Style Caster.

And the relationship between the father and son reportedly worsened after Prince Harry and Markle sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A source told US Weekly that Prince Charles might find it very difficult to forgive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the interview. However, the future king knows that not repairing his relationship with Prince Harry won't sit well with the queen.

Prince William, Prince Harry has some progress

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship also remain strained. The brothers reportedly had a falling out shortly after Prince Harry and Markle started dating.

Last month, royal author Omid Scobie said in his podcast, "Royally Obsessed," that there's progress between Prince William and Prince Harry. Even though their relationship is still strained, they managed to be in the same room for Prince Philip's funeral, as well as the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

Unfortunately, the once close brothers are not chatting and laughing as they used to before all the drama ensued. But Scobie is confident that they will resolve all their issues one day.

